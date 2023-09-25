Amazon just slashed $100 off the Apple Watch 8 ahead of October Prime Day sale

Amazon is kicking off the holiday shopping season with its annual October Prime Day sale, and we've just spotted an early deal on the best-selling Apple Watch 8. Amazon has the Series 8 smartwatch on sale for just $299 (was $399), which is a whopping $100 discount and the lowest price you can find.



The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to health features including a temperature sensor, an ECG function, sleep tracking, and safety features such as crash and fall detection. You're also getting all the fantastic features people love about the Apple Watch, including the always-on display, all-day battery life, and the ability to text, make calls, and stream music directly from your wrist.



Today's deal on the Apple Watch 8 is the best price you can find and just $20 more than the record-low we briefly saw at the July Prime Day sale. The Apple Watch 9 was just released last week, which is why the Apple Watch 8 is significantly discounted right now.



If you don't need the latest Apple Watch but still want a feature-packed smartwatch, then today's discount on the Series 8 is a fantastic deal, and we can't guarantee you'll find a better offer at the official Amazon Prime Day sale or November's upcoming Black Friday deals event.

More of today's best Apple deals at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $88.99. That's just $15 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $99. That's $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $149 at Amazon

Amazon also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $149 - the lowest price we've seen all year and just $10 more than the record low. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 is officially available to order, and Amazon already has a $10 discount on the smartwatch, bringing the price down to $389.99 - the best deal you'll find. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the latest and greatest MacBook from Apple, Amazon has the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,099.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a gorgeous 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, an impressive six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life.

