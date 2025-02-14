Act fast to bag this limited-time discount on the excellent Huawei Watch GT5 Pro
For those who want a smartwatch that looks good too
Most of the best smartwatches have a modern design but lack the classy aesthetic of a traditional watch. Not so with Huawei's most premium offering. Now, for a limited time only, you save 10% and get the Huawei Watch GT5 Pro for £296.99 (was £329.99) when you use the coupon code 'A10OFFHGT5' at checkout.
This is a great price for the Huawei Watch GT5 Pro. It looks fantastic and boasts impressive smart functionality, sports tracking, and an abundance of health metrics that make it a top choice if you need a premium watch for all of your activities. Plus, you get that slick design found in a more traditional watch, all for under £300.
Today's best Huawei Watch GT5 Pro deal
This classy watch has all the health metrics and sports tracking you could ever need, including a dedicated golf mode. It can even measure arterial stiffness, which is pretty rare on smartwatches. The black version is the cheapest but the grey titanium strapped model is also discounted by 10% to £360 if you'd prefer that version - though it is less comfortable. Either way, you can use the coupon code 'A10OFFHGT5' at checkout to get the lowest price.
I had the pleasure of reviewing the Huawei Watch GT5 Pro and gave it a solid 4.5 out of five stars as there's a lot to love about Huawei's most premium smartwatch. As well as the standout design, the watch is known for its dedicated sports modes for diving, trail running, and (most extensively) golf. In Golf Course Mode, you can view over 15,000 course maps that span the globe, with 3,000 of those in the UK alone.
Thanks to Trusense, Huawei's health-tracking functionality is getting better all the time. The watch even offers beat-by-beat ECG analysis for cardiac health thanks to the built-in electrode technology. As well as heart measurements and sleep tracking, the GT5 Pro can also estimate period, ovulation, and fertility times based on high-level physiological data and a deep learning algorithm.
Take a look at our guide to the best smartwatches to help you decide if this is the best wearable for you. We also have all the best Apple Watches and the latest smartwatch deals to bag even more bargains.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
