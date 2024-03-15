World Sleep Day mattress deals: get the best cheap mattress at its lowest ever price

It's World Sleep Day, and so you'd expect all of the top sleep brands to roll out the biggest discounts on the best mattresses, right? That's definitely what I'd have expected, and I'm in a position to know about such things; I've been writing about mattresses for the past few years and I'm thoroughly well acquainted with all the ins and outs of mattress deals.

I have to tell you, though: I'm a little disappointed. Doing my rounds of all the main sleep brands this morning I've barely seen any mention of World Sleep Day, and seriously, come on guys. It's a whole day dedicated to your stock in trade, but all I'm seeing is March sales, spring sales and a St. Patrick's Day sale (cheers, Saatva).

Fortunately a handful of brands are making a bit of an effort this weekend; I've found that two of our top-rated mattresses are available right now for the lowest prices ever, another that's almost the cheapest I've ever seen it, plus a deal from Purple that's the best value I've seen even if it's not the lowest price. These are the best mattress deals you're likely to see this weekend; read on for all the details.

Siena Memory Foam mattress (queen size): <a href="https://siena.sjv.io/c/221109/1226250/15153?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sienasleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was $799 now $379 at Siena Sleep

Lowest price: We rate the Siena as the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/best/best-affordable-mattress" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com"">best cheap mattress, and right now it's cheaper than ever; not by a lot, because the price really couldn't go much lower, but it'll usually cost you $399 in a queen size and today you can have it for $379. According to our records that's the cheapest it's ever been, and while we wouldn't blame you for thinking that it's suspiciously cheap, our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/mattresses/siena-memory-foam-mattress-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com"">Siena Memory Foam mattress review will explain that it's a quality firm mattress with incredible motion isolation and edge support.

Purple mattress (queen size): <a href="https://purple.pxf.io/c/221109/454867/8120?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fmattresses%2Fpurple-bed" data-link-merchant="purple.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was $1,499 now $1,099 at Purple

Free TwinCloud pillow: Purple's current deal on the Purple mattress, which takes up to $400 off, isn't anything new; it's been running for a few weeks now, but it's still a great price. And there's an extra sweetener this weekend, as Purple's throwing in a free TwinCloud pillow, worth up to $119, when you buy. So while the Purple isn't the cheapest we've seen it – it's recently been available in a queen size for $999, but that was before a price increase – it's definitely providing the best value right now. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/mattresses/purple-mattress-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="purple.com"">Purple Mattress review explains that this is a great mattress for hot sleepers, with a unique feel.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress (queen size): <a href="https://nectar.xovt.net/c/221109/473932/8338?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nectarsleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was $1,099 now $649 at Nectar

Low price: This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen the Nectar Memory Foam mattress on sale for, but it's pretty damned close. A year ago, if you were quick, you could have had a queen size for $629 in a flash sale; the price hasn't gone that low since, but right now you can get a queen size for $649, which is the second cheapest we've ever seen it on sale for. The Nectar's a popular all-foam bed that we rate as the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/best/best-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.com"">best memory foam mattress; its medium firm feel means it's a good fit for most people but especially side sleepers, as it offers light contouring plus plenty of comfort and support. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/nectar-mattress" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.com"">Nectar Mattress review can tell you more.