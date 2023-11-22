Which Emma mattress should you buy in the Black Friday sale?

Emma Sleep is a hugely popular international brand, and it's starting to make waves in the US. Best known for its affordable memory foam mattress – the Emma Original – Emma has recently expanded the range with an equally affordable hybrid.

There's no better time to buy an Emma mattress than Black Friday, when the best mattress brands release some of the lowest prices we see all year. Our Black Friday mattress deals hub is a handy way to navigate the best savings. But before you start 'adding to cart', we're here to help you discover the Emma range and find the perfect mattress for you.

We're focusing on the US here, but Emma also sells in the UK. The UK range is highly rated and hugely popular. In the UK, there's up to 65% off in the Black Friday sale.

Should you buy the Emma Original mattress?

The Emma Original is a popular all-foam mattress (Image credit: Emma Sleep)

Emma made a name for itself with the Original mattress, an all-foam design that uses thick layers of cushioning to create a sleep surface that really hugs the body. It's ideal for side sleepers who like to sink in to the bed. Save up to $270 on the Emma Original mattress in the Black Friday sale.

Buy the Emma Original if...

✅ You're on a budget: The Emma Original is a lower mid-range mattress, and in the Black Friday sale, you can pick up a queen size for only $579. You'll also get 365 nights to try the bed out, and a 10-year warranty.

✅ You like to sink in to your bed: The softer surface (5/10 on the firmness scale) of the Emma Original allows you to sink into the mattress. This provides excellent cushioning around the joints, and is most comfortable for side sleepers.

✅ You share a bed: Layers of thick foam help prevent motion from traveling. The Emma Original motion isolation is excellent, so if your partner tosses and turns, you won't feel it.

Don't buy the Emma Original if...

❌ You sleep hot: Despite the breathable mattress cover, the thick foam of the Emma Original tends to hold onto heat. The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a more breathable alternative. Or for an all-foam design, we were impressed with the temperature regulation during our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review, and it's 35% off in the Black Friday sale.

❌ You sleep on your front or back: If you sleep on your stomach or back, the deep cushioning of the Emma Original won't offer sufficient support. The Emma Hybrid is better, or check out our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review. There's currently 40% off in the Nectar Black Friday sale.

Should you buy the Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress?

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a breathable mattress with contouring support (Image credit: Emma Sleep)

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is an exciting change of direction from Emma, adapting their popular memory foam mattress into a hybrid design. The addition of pocket coils improves breathability and adds firmer support. There's 55% off in the Emma Black Friday sale, with the queen only $499.

Buy the Emma Hybrid Comfort if...

✅ You like to move around: The Hybrid Comfort uses 7 ergonomic zones to provide pressure relief where you need it most. The zones are designed to adapt to your movements, so tossers and turners stay supported.

✅ You overheat at night: While this isn't a specialty cooling mattress, the hybrid design keeps air circulating for a cooler sleep, while the UltraDry cover helps sweat evaporate.

✅ You want a hybrid on a budget: Hybrid mattresses don't come much cheaper than this, especially at this level of quality. Emma runs sales throughout the year, but we don't expect to see the Hybrid Comfort for a better price than this.

Don't buy the Emma Hybrid Comfort if...

❌ You want to sink into your bed: Emma doesn't give an official firmness rating, but it's a safe bet that the Hybrid Comfort doesn't have the super-hug of the Emma Original. Our Helix Midnight mattress review rated this softer hybrid bed highly for side sleepers, and the Black Friday offer takes 25% off MSRP.

❌ You want a premium feel: If you want a luxury sleep setup, the Emma Hybrid Comfort won't quite cut it. In our DreamCloud mattress review we were impressed with the premium feel of the affordable design. A queen is just $799 in the Black Friday sale.

Should you buy the Emma Shift mattress?

The Emma Shift is the most recent addition to the Emma line-up, and it's completely different from what came before. Moving away from the affordable comfort Emma is known for, this is a high-tech mattress at a premium price. The Emma Shift is an adjustable mattress – simply twist the valve to change the comfort. What's more, you can adjust both sides of the bed to a different firmness.

So, should you buy the Emma Shift? It's primarily aimed at couples with different sleep styles, but single sleepers with achey joints might find some benefit. If you and your partner can't decide on a mattress, this might be the perfect choice. Assuming you can get over the price. Even with the Black Friday discount, a queen is $1,439.

