Simba mattresses are cheaper than ever in the Black Friday sale, but are they worth the money?

We spend a lot of our lives in bed, so when it comes to choosing a mattress, it's worth investing in quality. However, as a sleep writer I know that a big price tag doesn't necessarily equal the best performance.

Simba mattresses are popular luxury beds that typically fall in the premium price bracket. For your money, you'll be getting a mattress made with high-quality materials and the latest in sleep technology. You'll also get an eco-friendly choice, as Simba is a certified B Corp.

Our sleep experts have had a chance to try Simba mattresses and agree that for the quality and eco-credentials, Simba mattresses are worth the money. However, there are brands in our best mattress guide that deliver a similar sleep feel at a lower price.

Now is the best time to shop Simba mattresses, as the Black Friday mattress deals are in full swing. Simba is offering up to 55% off mattresses, and the Black Friday price promise means you won't find a Simba mattress any cheaper this year.

Is Simba worth the money? Simba makes several different mattresses, but similar markers of quality can be found across the models. Simba mattresses are made using the latest Simba sleep technology, and these high-quality materials are found in everything from the luxury hybrids to the cheaper all-foam models. It's also the UK's first B Corp sleep brand and all Simba mattresses are completely recyclable. This eco-focus is unusual, and a big reason for the higher price. Overall, we think Simba is worth the money, Read on to learn more about the mattresses in the Simba Sleep range, and whether the quality can match the price tag.

Simba is a premium brand and you can feel the quality (Image credit: Future)

Is the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress worth the money?

28cm deep with eight layers and up to 4,000 springs, the Simba Hybrid Pro certainly gives you a complex design for your money. In our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review, we were impressed with how the hybrid mattress balanced a traditional responsive feel with a cushioned softness. The design seems durable, so you should get many years out of your investment.

However, the medium-firm feel won't be for every sleeper, especially side sleepers with lightweight builds. While our reviewer thought the mattress was worth the price, this firmer sleep surface might be divisive. The Brooke + Wilde mattress is a similar price, and you can choose your firmness level. Read our Brooke + Wilde Elite mattress review to learn more.

Is the Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress worth the money?

Sitting near the top of the Simba mattress range, the Simba Hybrid Luxe is a premium design with a big price tag. Our Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress review found the firmer sleep surface supportive and comfortable, especially for back sleepers. However, the average motion isolation means we wouldn't recommend it if you share with a restless partner.

There's a lot going on beneath the surface of the Hybrid Luxe, but that doesn't always translate to the sleep experience. We noted a similar luxury sleep surface in our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid review, at a lower cost. But while some can mimic the feel, few brands have the same eco-friendly credentials that set the Hybrid Luxe apart.

(Image credit: Simba Sleep)

Is the Simbatex Foam mattress worth the money?

Simba made its name with high-end hybrid mattresses, so the affordable all-foam Simbatex range is a departure from the usual. Our Simbatex Foam mattress review found it had the quality build and eco-friendly design we expect from a Simba mattress, but at a mid-range price.

The Simbatex Foam mattress isn't the most affordable all-foam design, but it does have good motion isolation and impressive temperature regulation. The firmer surface won't appeal to everyone, but for back sleepers who sleep hot, this mattress is good value for money. For a softer memory foam mattress, check out our Emma mattress review.

Are Simba pillows worth the money?

Simba pillows are a more affordable way to experience the Simba range, although these still aren't budget buys. However, if you want to sleep better and you don't have the budget for a mattress, a new pillow is an easy upgrade. During our Simba Hybrid Firm pillow review, we found the pillow offered luxurious support that justified the high price. We were also pleased during our Simba Stratos pillow review, but felt that this simple-yet-effective pillow was only worth buying when on sale.