You can get $500 off mattresses at Saatva right now – here's how

Right now's the the time to buy if you want to get TechRadar's favorite mattress at the best price. The Saatva Classic sits at the top of our best mattress guide for a very good reason: it's an incredibly well-made, comfortable and supportive mattress with three comfort options and two heights to choose from.

However, it's not cheap. Let's be clear, it's absolutely worth paying extra for, but you'll definitely want to take advantage of mattress sales when you buy. And while there's a good deal happening on the Saatva site right now, we can set you up with an even better saving.

If you head for the Saatva site at the moment you'll see there's between $200 and $500 off mattresses when you spend over $1,000, which is a pretty standard Saatva mattress sale. However if you follow our links, you'll instead get a straight $500 off when you spend over $1,000, and that means some serious savings, not only on the Classic but across the Saatva range.

Bottom line: a queen size Saatva Classic would cost you $1,695 in the current Saatva sale, but you can save an extra $200 with us and get it for just $1,495. That's not quite the lowest we've seen it go for this year, but it's absolutely in must-buy territory. And if you're looking for the best mattress for college students, you can get a twin for a mere $595, which is an incredible price.

Saatva Classic mattress

Deal: $500 off all sizes Summary: The Saatva Classis is a sure-fire way to recreate the feel of a luxury hotel bed at home. This hybrid innerspring mattress comes in three firmness options and two heights so that you can pick that just-right feel for your preferences, and it delivers in terms of lumbar support, cooling and pressure relief. Key features: 11.5 or 14.5-inch hybrid innerspring mattress made with organic cotton, high-density memory foam and recycled steel coils, with a foam encasement providing enhanced edge support. There's a 365-night trial, free White Glove delivery and a lifetime warranty; however there's a $99 fee to return or exchange your mattress. Price history: Saatva has increased its prices twice since 2022; when we originally reviewed it, the Saatva Classic was $1,770 in a queen size, then it jumped to $1,795 and now it's $1,995. However since the beginning of the year, the price you'll usually pay has stayed steady at around the $1,695 mark. The lowest price we've seen the queen size on sale for this year has been $1,495, which is what you'll pay with this deal. Reviews consensus: TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½ Buy it if: We rate the Saatva Classic highly across the board; there are six combinations of height and feel that mean there's a perfect fit for everyone, and it does brilliantly in terms of back support (it's approved by the Congress of Chiropractic State Association). Because it's predominantly made of coils it's more breathable and sleeps cooler than most hybrids, and ultimately it's an incredibly luxurious choice. Don't buy it if: The elephant in the room with the Saatva Classic is its price; there's no hiding from the fact that this bed is a lot more expensive than many other well-known mattresses. We believe that it's worth paying extra for (and with this deal it's a lot less expensive), however if it's simply too rich for your budget we'd suggest the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid as a cheaper alternative.

Wondering if there's a catch? We don't blame you, and there is, but it's not a huge deal: this offer's limited to just one per customer. And even if the Saatva Classic isn't quite to your tastes, there are fantastic savings to be made on its other mattresses. Right now you can get the premium memory foam Loom & Leaf mattress for $1,895 in a queen size. reduced from $2.395, while Saatva's Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is available at just $1,295 for a queen size, down from $1,795.

Don't wait too long to make your mind up, though; these deals will expire on 10 August, and we're not sure when we'll next see Saatva prices these low. The next big sales event will be the Labor Day mattress sales in September, followed by Black Friday at the end of November, but honestly we doubt these will bring prices that are significantly lower than you can get today, so get on these deals now.