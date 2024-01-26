Quick! DreamCloud's 50% off flash sale is back with the lowest prices ever

Looking for a great value hybrid mattress at its lowest ever price? Now's the time to get it. DreamCloud is running a flash sale this weekend with 50% off its entire mattress range, earning you hefty discounts on some of the best beds in the business.

There are three models to choose from (now all in all-foam as well as hybrid versions), but you'd be well-advised to check out the original model. As our DreamCloud mattress review will tell you, this is an affordable bed with a high-end feel, and you'll find it in our best mattress guide as the best value luxury hybrid. Not only is the price great, you'll also get a whole year to try it out, as well as a forever warranty, so you can order with confidence.

The regular DreamCloud mattress sale typically knocks 40% off MSRP, which gets you a queen size hybrid model for $799. In the current sale, that same model is $665 – so buying now is a no-brainer. This is the fourth time we've seen this 50% discount since October, but it's never bettered.

While DreamCloud says there's 50% off everything, we've spotted a peculiar outlier: the memory foam version in a twin size is just $349, reduced from $839. That's nearer 60% off, making this one worth a look if you need a kids' mattress or one for a spare room.

If you're inclined to wait until the Presidents' Day mattress sales for an even better discount, we'd suggest that you don't. DreamCloud has form for running these flash sales before or after sales events, but reverting to its evergreen savings throughout the actual event.

Want more facts? Here's what you need to know:

DreamCloud mattress Queen size: was $1,332 now $665 at DreamCloud Overview: This is DreamCloud's flagship mattress, and as of the end of 2023 it comes in two versions: a hybrid, and a new memory foam option. Both feature a breathable cashmere blend cover and are made with CertiPUR-US certified foams; the hybrid model has 8" of individually-wrapped coils, while the memory foam version has a layer of base foam. Both sleep cool and absorb motion well, and deliver a medium-firm feel that's suitable for most sleep styles and body types. Price history: You'll never have to pay the MSRP for the DreamCloud, but the current price (for both the hybrid and memory foam versions) is $665 for a queen size, which is the lowest we ever see it on sale; it's been available at this price in three previous flash sales. You'll normally pay $799 for this mattress, so this price is well worth nabbing. Extras: You don't get any free bedding included with the DreamCloud, but there are still some generous extras for the price: a whole year's trial so that you can ensure that it's the perfect fit for you, as well as a forever warranty.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a great all-round mattress: The DreamCloud is a fine choice for most people; it has a medium-firm feel and provides a good mix of comfort and support for just about every sleep style and body type.



✅ You've been holding out for a DreamCloud price cut: If you missed the previous DreamCloud 50% off flash sale, now's the time to act; we doubt you'll see this discount again for a while.



✅ You share a bed with a fidgeter: The DreamCloud excels at motion isolation, which means that if you're regularly disturbed by a restless partner, you'll get a much better night's sleep from now on.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want the absolute best mattress: The DreamCloud's an excellent mattress for the price, but don't expect miracles. If you want the very best it has to be the Saatva Classic; there's 15% off at Saatva right now.



❌ You love sinking into your mattress: The DreamCloud is rated medium-firm and while there's two inches of memory foam in there, this is a mattress that you lie on top of rather than sinking in. For a more plush feel try the Helix Midnight mattress, which you can get with 20% off at Helix.