Looking for a Tempur-Pedic mattress discount? I've just spotted an unmissable deal
A budget-friendly cooling mattress has reappeared in the Tempur-Pedic lineup, and it's even cheaper in the after Christmas sales
Tempur-Pedic mattresses are known for being supremely comfortable and very expensive. I cover mattress deals for a living and I've spotted an excellent offer in the after Christmas sales: 30% off the Tempur-Cloud Prima.
This piqued my interest for two reasons. Firstly, I haven't seen that mattress before. It looks like a previous model that has been resurrected for a limited time – often a great way to score a bargain. And secondly, it's very affordable (and even more so with the current offer). Prices start from $1,399.30, which for this brand and quality of mattress is cheap. It's similar to the Cloud, but with a more advanced cooling cover.
It's a closeout model, which means you won't get a trial period. If that's a deal-breaker, or you just want to see what else is available, check out all the after Christmas Tempur-Pedic offers here. There are price-drops on a few different mattresses (and Tempur's legendary topper) right now.
We consider Tempur amongst the best mattress brands around if you're looking for high-end memory foam. Read on for a closer look at this deal, plus who I'd recommend it to, and what you should buy instead if it's not quite right for you.
Tempur-Cloud Prima mattress
Queen size: was
$1,999, now $1,399.30 at Tempur-Pedic
Deal ends: Monday 1 Jan
Overview: The Tempur-Cloud Prima is a 10-inch tall, all-foam mattress with a SmartClimate cover designed to be cool to the touch. It has a medium firmness and is made using Tempur's own high-end memory foam, so expect an ultra-soothing, sink-in, contouring feel.
Price history: I haven't seen this mattress before in the lineup, but the discounted price is in line with the Tempur-Cloud, which is similar in design but without the cooling cover. It's the cheapest in the Tempur lineup. Tempur-Pedic mattress sales don't happen all the time and 30% off is about the maximum discount we ever see, so this looks like an excellent deal.
Extras: This is a closeout model which means it doesn't come with a trial period and all sales are final. If the mattress is faulty, it's backed with a 10-year warranty. Normally you'd expect a 100 night trial, so if that's important to you then take a look at the rest of the lineup.
Buy it if...
✅ You share a bed and/or are a light sleeper: Tempur's foams are ultra slow-moving, which means this mattress will absorb movements extremely well, and you won't be bothered by a restless partner's wriggling. It's also great for promoting a more restful night if you yourself are prone to tossing and turning.
✅ You sleep on your side: The medium firmness and contouring foams are perfect for side sleepers. The mattress will meld around your shoulder and hip, preventing pressure build-up while still keeping the spine naturally aligned. Most of today's best mattresses for side sleepers have a medium or medium-firm feel.
✅ You suffer from joint pain: Tempur's sink-in foams will contour around your body for a hugging feel that's perfect for soothing sore joints. It's one of the best luxury mattresses around if you want a high-end memory foam feel.
Don't buy it if...
❌ It's still too expensive: Even discounted, this mattress isn't especially cheap. If it's still out of your budget, you have a couple of options. You could go for the Tempur topper, which is 40% off right now and the by far cheapest way to get some of that Tempur magic. Or you could opt for another foam mattress – there are plenty of budget-friendly options in our best memory foam mattress roundup. there's a similar, better mattress for more money (I think the Leesa Studio, currently $50 off, is a decent budget-friendly option with a similar gooey, sink-in foam feel).
❌ You sleep very hot: The Cloud Prima has a cooling cover that promises to remain cool to the touch, but all-foam mattresses do tend to run a bit warmer than models with springs (our tester found the Tempur-Adapt mattress could trap heat when she tested it out). If you really struggle with overheating, check out our best cooling mattress guide for some excellent alternatives.
❌ You want a the security of a trial period: Because it's a closeout model, you won't get a trial period with the Cloud Prima mattress. If you do want that trial to test out your purchase, you're better off waiting around for a discount to appear on of the current lineup. The regular Tempur-Cloud is the same price, and that model gets a 30% off discount every few months.
