How to make your bed using the Scandinavian sleep method and put an end to bedding battles

Part of my job involves scrolling social media to find the latest sleep hacks. So I've been exposed to a lot of videos of people trying the Scandinavian sleep method. And while it's a compelling idea, I've always thought it seemed like high effort for low reward. Who wants to wrestle with two sets of bedding every morning?

Let's start with a quick rundown of what the Scandinavian sleep method is. The Scandi sleeping method is when two people share a bed but use separate bedding. Essentially, it's a way for couples to personalize their sleep setup without going full sleep divorce. You can learn more with our guide to the Scandinavian sleep method, including info on why so many bed sharers are choosing this sleep style.

Fortunately for me, I have two UK single-size duvets that aren't being put to any use and I sleep on a UK double size mattress (roughly equivalent to a US full size) – exactly what you need for the Scandinavian sleep method. I decided to put my morning laziness to the test, and have a go making my bed Scandi-style. And it was a lot easier than I expected.

While these hacks can help you drift off, you need a sleep setup that supports you. Our guides to the best mattresses and best pillows can help you personalise your bed to suit your sleep style.

How to make your bed with the Scandi sleep method

Want to have a go at the Scandinavian sleep method? Here are my tips for making the bed.

1. Keep your bedding simple

I'm a strong believer in the slightly controversial top sheet – I think it helps create that cosy, tucked-in feeling, and means I never wake up with cold feet sticking out the end of the bed. But for the Scandinavian sleep hack to work, even I was willing to leave it behind. Two separate sheets is just too much work, and sharing one completely defeats the point.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With that in mind, it's also best to ditch the decorative pillows. While I normally don't mind taking them on and off the bed every morning and evening, when I was also wrangling two sets of bedding, it felt like unnecessary work.

2. Start with one side, then tackle the other

For my first Scandinavian bed making attempt, I threw everything on the middle of the mattress and started straightening it out. This was a bad choice. It took ages to get things in order, and even longer to make it look neat. Experts recommend waiting before making your bed in the morning, but with this method, it wouldn't get done at all.

For my second attempt, I finished making one side of the bed before starting the other – and this is what I'd do in the future. By dividing the bed in half, I could concentrate on making one side neat, and I didn't have to worry about armfuls of bedding getting in the way.

I also recommend allowing a little overlap in the center. It can stop the bedding from sliding off during the day, and when you go to sleep, any unevenness will naturally sort itself out.

3. Finish with a blanket

My final tip is an easy one: put a blanket on top. There are two reasons for this. First, it makes everything look neater. There's no strange line running down the center of the bed, you don't have to worry about getting things perfectly straight, and if you have a patterned bedding, it hides if the details are out of line.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second reason is that it helps prevent things from falling off the bed when it's not in use. The duvets I used were pretty weighty, and with the ends hanging off the bed, they did start to slip. A blanket on top helped anchor things in place.

Sleeping on a bed made Scandi-style

I don't normally share a bed with someone, but having gone through this effort, it seemed silly not to try it out. I was able to rope in a friend to join me for a brief nap, so I could experience the point of the Scandinavian sleep method.

While this might not be the most scientific method of data collection, it did help me understand whether it was worth the effort to make the bed this way. And honestly, it quickly became apparent why couples might choose separate bedding.

For a start, when the other person moves around, they won't "accidentally" pull all your bedding over to their side. This made any tossing and turning a lot less disruptive, and made it easier for one person to get out of bed without waking the other. Ideal if you and your partner have different sleep chronotypes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It also makes it easier to get comfortable to your own liking. With two sets of covers, I found the bed got warmer, faster. My friend, on the other hand, thought the temperature was cosy. I could kick my bedding down without making the other person cold.

And although it took a minute to get to grips with the Scandinavian sleep method, having tried it once, it would be a lot easier to do again. Small effort, but some big potential rewards.