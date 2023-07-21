Epic DreamCloud mattress sale! Get a half-price luxury hybrid this weekend

Now is the time to buy if you've been thinking about treating yourself to the DreamCloud Mattress. The price you'll pay for it has been creeping down since last year, and with this weekend's DreamCloud summer flash sale, you can get one of the best mattresses on the market for the lowest price we can recall ever seeing it at.

Here at TechRadar we watch the latest mattress sales like the proverbial hawk, and while the MSRP of the DreamCloud luxury hybrid has increased since we originally reviewed it, the actual price you'll usually pay has come down. If you'd bought one on Memorial Day or the the 4th of July, a queen size would have cost you $799; this weekend, however, you'll pay just $665 for it.

That's an amazing price for one of our top-rated mattresses. In our DreamCloud Mattress review we loved pretty much everything about it; it's great at all those important things such as temperature regulation, pressure relief and motion isolation, and it genuinely delivers hotel-style luxury at an affordable price. For this price it's a no-brainer; here's what you need to know:

The DreamCloud Mattress

Deal: 50% off this weekend Summary: The DreamCloud Mattress is the most affordable way to bring a bit of hotel-quality comfort into your home. The medium-firm DreamCloud excels in pressure relief, temperature regulation, and motion isolation, and it's suitable for most back and side sleepers. Key features: 14-inch innerspring hybrid mattress made with cashmere blend material, memory foam and 8-inch wrapped coils. There's a 1-year trial, free shipping and returns, and a forever warranty. Price history: The MSRP of the DreamCloud has been creeping up over the past year; when we originally reviewed it, a queen size had an MSRP of $1,199, and today it's $1,332. However the actual price you'll pay for it has been coming down: on Black Friday last year it was $899, and most recently it's been on sale for $799. With 50% off you can get a queen size this weekend for just $665, which is a price you do not want to miss. Reviews consensus: TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★ Buy it if: We rate the DreamCloud as one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, and we also think it's an excellent option if you're tempted by our favorite mattress, the Saatva Classic, but can't run to its price point. The DreamCloud offers exceptional value, and we found it to be the perfect blend of bouncy, soft and supportive. Don't buy it if: DreamCloud rates this mattress as a 7.5 out of 10 in firmness, which means that it could be just a little too firm for lightweight sleepers. We also suspect that stomach sleepers could find that it doesn't quite deliver enough support. And while you used to get a bedding bundle included with the DreamCloud, this doesn't seem to be the case any more; we have to say, though, that with the price this low, who's complaining?

It's worth stressing our last point again: the DreamCloud used to come with a bedding bundle of cooling pillows, sheet set and mattress protector, valued (quite extravagantly, we think) at $599. That's no longer included, although you can include it when you buy, reduced to a much more realistic $129. In general, though, we'd much rather pay a lower price for a mattress with no bundled bedding; most of us already have all the bedding we need, right?

Of course, with this 50% discount you might instead want to take the opportunity to upgrade to one of the more luxurious options in the DreamCloud range. The DreamCloud Premier is currently available for $916 in a queen size, while the top-end, 16-inch DreamCloud Premier Rest can be yours for $1,166 this weekend. Again, these are the lowest prices we've seen these mattresses on sale for, and we have absolutely no idea when or if the price will come down to this level again, so don't hang about if you want to catch them at these prices.