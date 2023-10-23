Don't wait for Black Friday – Purple mattresses are the cheapest they've even been right now

The Purple Plus, complete with Purple's unique Purple Grid has the ability to be both firm and soft where needed, making it a great all rounder for most sleepers. Right now there's $400 off all sizes of the Purple Plus, and up to $400 off the Purple Original.

These deals are well worth snapping up. These Purple mattress deals deliver or match the lowest prices we've ever seen, beating last year's Black Friday pricing, when there was a $100-$200 discount only. We'd be amazed if these models get any cheaper in this year's Black Friday mattress deals.

We rate the Purple Plus as one of our best mattress picks, with the mattress being particularly good for those suffering with joint pain (it should come as no surprise that it's also one of our recommended best mattresses for back pain as well). Whatever your sleeping style, the Purple Plus will provide excellent support across your body. You can read more on the Plus model in our Should I buy the Purple Plus mattress article.

Here's a closer look at the deal, and who we'd recommend the Purple Plus mattress to:

Purple Plus mattress Queen size: was $1,895 now $1,495 at Purple



Overview: The Purple Plus is a premium 11" hybrid mattress, made from a combination of foam and Purple's unique bouncy, elastic GelFlex Grid. This grid makes the mattress softer or firmer exactly there it's needed – we felt it was more of a 6 under the arms and legs, and 7 through the spine and lumbar region. It also won't trap body heat as some memory foams can.



Price history: This is the cheapest price we've seen for the Purple Plus. It crops up a handful of times throughout the year, and is always worth taking advantage of. We expect it to be either more expensive or the same price on Black Friday. (Traditionally, Purple doesn't offer its lowest price on this model on Black Friday – last year there was only $200 off.)



Extras: Purple offers a 100-night trial on its mattresses, which is about the minimum you'd expect for mattresses in a box. There's also a 10-year warranty. Neither of these is particularly generous, but both are fine.

Buy it if...

✅ You're a side sleeper: The Purple Plus is one of our recommended best mattresses for side sleepers due to its unique grid and the way it's softer around the arms and legs, whilst still providing firmer support around the spine and lumbar region.



✅ You sleep hot: Purple's proprietary grid has an open structure that helps to keep air circulating. The Purple Plus also has a more breathable layer of foam that's more breathable and helps to dissipate heat.



✅ You share a bed: Motion isolation is great on the Purple Plus, with the gel grid flexing with the body and helping to prevent any disturbance from a restless partner.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You don't specifically want a Purple: The Purple GelFlex Grid gives the brand's mattresses a unique feel and there are plenty of alternatives if you're not specifically after that. There are lots of excellent alternatives, such as our top rated mattress the Saatva Classic, which comes with white glove delivery along with a lifetime warranty and 365-night trial.

❌ You prefer a memory foam hug: There is some contouring with the Purple Plus, but you won't get the 'hug' that you'll find in our best memory foam mattress selection. If you're looking for a similarly premium memory foam mattress, take a look at the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress – right now there's $400 off all sizes.



❌ You're on a tighter budget: The Purple Plus is around $500 more than a Purple Original (based on queen size). That model is also the cheapest we've ever seen it right now, with up to $400 off. So if you're on a tighter budget but still want the grid feel, consider the Original instead.