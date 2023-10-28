The bargain Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress keeps you cool for a low price

If you have a tendency to overheat in the night but your budget can't stretch to a high-end cooling mattress, there's a much cheaper alternative that you really need to know about. There's currently 35% off the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress, plus a free bedding bundle. And you can add an extra $25 off with the code EXTRA25. This brings a queen size mattress down to just $674, making this budget cooling mattress incredible value.

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is one of the best mattresses on the market, and we rate it as the best cooling mattress for those on a budget. If you sleep hot, but don't want to spend the high prices of most cooling mattresses, this is the mattress for you. Our full Cocoon by Sealy Chill review goes into more detail on the fantastic temperature regulation, including the phase-change cover that responds to your body and keeps you cool at night.

This discount matches the lowest price we've seen on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, so you won't be missing out on potential Black Friday mattress deals if you buy it now. We expect this same deal to run over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend so, if you buy now, you'll be missing out on the rush. See our Cocoon by Sealy mattress sales and deals page for all the current discounts, or take a look at the latest Cocoon by Sealy promo codes.

Let's take a look at this deal and see who the mattress will and won't suit best.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress Queen size: was $1,079 now $674 with code EXTRA25 at Cocoon by Sealy Overview: The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is a 10" all-foam mattress, with a phase-change cover to regulate body temperature and prevent you from overheating. There's also a hybrid version, with coils that will promote airflow even more and boost breathability. It's a great choice for hot sleepers, but some side sleepers may find it too firm. Price history: This is the cheapest price we've seen for the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, with 35% off and the EXTRA25 code that's been live for several months. Plus you currently get a free bedding bundle as well. However, you do need to keep an eye on the MSRP of the mattress. It's currently $1,079 for a queen, taking it down to $674 with the discounts, but the MSRP has been as high as $1,389. We don't currently know how long the lower ticket prices will stay around for. Extras: The Cocoon by Sealy Chill comes with a 100-night trial and you'll also get a 10-year warranty. Shipping is also free. There's also currently a free bedding bundle included, consisting of two free pillows and a sheet set (worth $199).

Buy it if...

✅ You sleep hot: On a budget but still need a mattress that keeps you cool? The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is the best mattress for keeping you cool without breaking the bank. The cover has phase-change fibers that are designed to respond to your body heat and keep you cool through the night. There's also the option to upgrade to Sealy's specialized cooling foam.



✅ You sleep on your back or stomach: The firmer feel of the mattress (we rate it at 8/10 on the firmness scale) means that it's ideal for stomach sleepers, whose hips will be kept aligned with the rest of their body. Back sleepers should also find plenty of lumbar support and spinal alignment.



✅ You share a bed: The Cocoon by Sealy Chill has above average motion isolation, with many customers praising the lack of motion transfer. So it's a great choice if you share your bed with a restless sleeper (or if you share with a partner who complains about your endless nocturnal fidgeting).

Don't buy it if...

❌ You don't sleep hot: If you don't sleep hot, you may find the Cocoon by Sealy Chill a little on the cold site at night. The Nectar Memory Foam mattress doesn't have the cooling cover of the Cocoon by Sealy Chill and comes with better extras: a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. It's also our top pick of the best memory foam mattresses and there's currently 33% off everything on the Nectar site, meaning a queen mattress is now $699.



❌ You prefer a memory foam hug: Although there is a little memory foam in the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, you won't get the deeper memory foam 'hug' from this mattress. If you want the body contouring feel of memory foam, consider the Helix Midnight, which is also our top pick of the best mattresses for side sleepers. It's currently 20% off along with two free pillows.



❌ You sleep really hot: You won't find better cooling technology in any other lower mid range priced mattress, but the Cocoon by Sealy Chill can't compete with the pricier specialist models such as the Nectar Premier Copper mattress, which is currently on offer with 33% off.