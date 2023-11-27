Act fast if you want a luxury mattress before Christmas – this Black Friday saving ends tonight

Bespoke luxury never comes cheap, but in the Brook + Wilde 55% off Cyber Monday sale, you can get it at a more affordable price. Don't hang around if this Cyber Monday mattress deal catches your eye – it's set to expire in a few hours, along with the pre-Christmas delivery guarantee.

Brook + Wilde mattresses are made to order premium beds. We rated the Brook + Wilde Elite as best affordable luxury in our best mattress guide, courtesy of its specialist foam and multiple firmness options. In fact, we love it so much our Brook + Wilde Elite mattress review declared it "one of the best beds we've tested". And with the sitewide discount, there's room for an upgrade. If you suffer from back pain and have some room in the budget, consider the Brook + Wilde Suprema. In the 55% off sale, you can get a double size for only £764.55. That's exceptional value for a mattress of this quality.

But it isn't just the price drop that should motivate you to act fast. Brook + Wilde makes every mattress to order, which means you can expect a slightly longer delivery period. If you want your bed in time for Christmas, you have to order today.

Brook + Wilde Elite mattress Double size: was £1,299 now from £584.55 at Brook + Wilde



Overview: With three firmness levels to choose from, excellent spinal support, high quality temperature regulation, and impressive motion isolation, it's hard to find fault with the Elite. So much so that the biggest issue our tester had during our Brook + Wilde Elite mattress review was that she didn't have more sizes to choose between. The unique Wave Technology build is a particular highlight, as the curving shape provides pressure and support right where your body needs it. Price history: There's always a major discount running at Brook + Wilde, but this is better than the usual pricing. 55% off sitewide takes a single down to £449.55, and it isn't just the Elite that's an excellent deal. A double of the super-supportive Suprema is £764.55, while the "best ever" Perla starts at just £1574.55. Extras: Brook + Wilde offers free premium delivery, a 200-night comfort trial, and a 10-year guarantee with every mattress. Delivery takes 4 weeks, so order today if you want your mattress by Christmas.

Buy it if...

✅ You want tailored comfort: With three firmness options for every mattress, you can tailor the feeling of a Brook + Wilde bed to perfectly suit your sleep needs. The options are Soft (3/10 on the firmness scale), Medium (5/10), and Firm (7/10).

✅ You want luxury at an affordable price: Brook + Wilde feels like a premium sleep brand, but the Elite is a surprisingly affordable bed (especially with 55% off). Plus, you get luxury extras, including free premium delivery.

✅ You prioritise sustainability: Brook + Wilde is working hard to reduce its environmental footprint, starting by planting a tree for every mattress sold. In addition, Brook + Wilde aims to recycle 95% off all its materials, with none of it going to landfills.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You need an EU size: Brook + Wilde beds are only available in limited sizing: single, double, king, and super king (the Ultima and Perla aren't available in single sizes). For more sizing options, try the Simba Hybrid Pro, which is currently 45% off in the Cyber Monday sale. If you want a softer mattress with multiple sizes, the Tempur Cyber Monday sale gets you 12% off the Tempur Original.

❌ You want a mattress fast: Even with the pre-Christmas delivery guarantee, you're going to be waiting several weeks for your Brook + Wilde mattress to arrive. If you need something sooner, we felt there was a comparable luxury quality during our DreamCloud mattress review. It's 57% off for Cyber Monday, and delivery is within five working days.