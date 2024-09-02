Garmin's top-tier running watch, the Forerunner 965, is cheaper than ever for Labor Day

The advent of Labor Day means great deals at outlets like Best Buy, Amazon, Target and more – especially for technology buffs. As TechRadar's resident Fitness & Wearables Editor, it's the deals on the best smartwatches and running watches that are catching my eye in the Labor Day sales right now.

We've already seen that the Garmin Forerunner 265, our best running watch for most people, has been reduced to a lowest-ever price by way of a $100 discount. Now, we've spied the same deal ($100 off) on its bigger sibling, the Garmin Forerunner 965, bringing it down from $599.99 to just $499.99 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Like the 265 before it, this deal means that the Garmin Forerunner 965 is cheaper than it's ever been, so there's never been a better time to buy this excellent running watch. It's packed to the gills with features perfect for intermediate and advanced runners, has monstrous battery life and a beautiful AMOLED screen. Take a look at the deal in full below, but be quick: Labor Day won't last forever!

Grab the Garmin Forerunner 965 for its lowest price ever below:

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

A straight upgrade from the 265 in almost every respect. With up to 23 days of battery life, a built-in widget to help you plan running strategies around an upcoming race, Garmin Connect's excellent route creation feature, and advanced running dynamics, this is the perfect watch for runners, whether you're interested in road or trail. Find the same deal at Best Buy here

The best Garmin watches, and we certainly include the 965 among them, make for wonderful running companions. They're powerful tools with advanced GPS features, including route creation, which allows you to automatically generate a running course that'll start and end in the same place, and during your run, your watch will automatically prompt you when to turn left and right, showing a tiny map on its AMOLED screen on command. So useful.

It also offers great feedback, training plans from your first 5K up to half-marathon distances, a Training Readiness score, advanced sleep tracking, a Morning Report bringing all your vital stats together... just about everything a runner could want, from casual running enthusiasts to serious athletes.