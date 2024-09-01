We rate this Garmin as the best running watch for most people – and it's dropped to its lowest-ever price for Labor Day

We're a big fan of smartwatches and running watches here at TechRadar. The likes of Apple and Samsung create some of the best smartwatches around, but when it comes to the best running watches, Garmin is most definitely top of the list.

That's why we're excited to tell you that the Garmin Forerunner 265S is on sale at Amazon for $349.99 (was $449.99). It's a record-low price and one we think is a terrific offer on the best running watch for most people.

With Labor Day sales causing technology to be dramatically reduced in price, we're glad that those sales have reached this incredible running watch. The 265S is reasonably priced and up-to-date – perfect for those who don't want to pay for an Apple Watch and are mainly focused on running.

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 265S deal

Garmin Forerunner 265S: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Garmin's impressive running watch has a fantastic touchscreen that provides bright and crisp AMOLED visuals. One of the downsides to many smartwatches is that they're often difficult for runners to use, especially when wearing gloves. The Forerunner 265S solves all these problems by providing a dedicated run button. At $100 off and down to record-low price, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run.

Are you ready for a big claim? In our Garmin Forerunner 265S review, we said this running watch was "one of the best Garmin has ever made". Maybe that's all you need to hear, if not take a read of the full review. The battery will last you days or even weeks so you're unlikely to suffer any power loss mid-run.

Garmin's impressive new AMOLED touchscreen competes well even alongside the best Apple Watch. This touchscreen can be used to scroll up and down as well as hone in on specific features. They also provide a dedicated Run button, which is genius for runners who wear gloves.

Running watches have specific features for runners but they're not great for general smartwatch users. If you want something that provides some exercise features while being an extension of your phone, head over to our best smartwatch guide for more options.