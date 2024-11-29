This Garmin watch can run indefinitely on a single charge - and it's cheaper than ever for Black Friday

There are some epic Black Friday Garmin deals this year, but this is easily one of the best - right now you can snag the awesome Garmin Instinct 2 Solar for just $204.21 (was $289.99) at Amazon in the US - a huge saving of 30% and the cheapest it's been by miles.

In the UK, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct Solar for only £204.19 (was £289.99) at Amazon - also a record-low price, and a Black Friday deal not to be missed.

I'm TechRadar's former fitness editor, and I gave the Instinct 2 Solar a glowing review when it first launched, awarding it a full five stars out of five. In my opinion it's still one of the best Garmin watches you can buy thanks to its tough build, well designed interface, high-contrast screen (which is much better than that of my Garmin Fenix 7S), and incredible battery life. The Instinct 2 Solar uses photovoltaic cells to keep its battery topped up during the day, and according to Garmin it can run forever on a single charge with the right power-saving settings enabled and a sufficient daily dose of sunlight.

Today's best Garmin Instinct 2 Solar deal in the US

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $289.99 now $203.50 at Amazon The Instinct 2 Solar is an outstanding GPS watch, and it's hit a record-low price for Black Friday in the US. It's super tough, has a high-contrast screen that's super easy to read at a glance, and has frankly amazing battery life - potentially infinite with the right power-saving options enabled and a daily dose of sunlight.

Today's best Garmin Instinct 2 Solar deal in the UK

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was £289.99 now £204.19 at Amazon The awesome Instinct 2 Solar is also going cheaper than ever in the UK for Black Friday. Its price has dropped dramatically, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if it jumps back up soon. If you want a watch that'll last weeks and weeks between charges and is built to last, this is the one to pick.

I've been fortunate enough to test lots of the best running watches over the years, and the Instinct 2 Solar still knocks most of them out of the park when it comes to sheer practicality. Want to go away camping and won't have access to a power outlet? No problem! Want to go rock climbing and concerned about scuffs and scratches? Worry not - this watch's reinforced resin case is built like a tank.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK