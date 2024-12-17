The Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller has dropped to a record-low price - ideal if you're a last-minute Christmas shopper

Doing a bit of last-minute Christmas shopping for Xbox gifts? You won't want to miss this massive discount on the special edition Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller.

If you're interested (and based in the UK), you'll want to head to Currys immediately, where the Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller has been reduced to just £44.99 (was £59.99). That's a seriously impressive price drop and the best we've seen yet in the UK.

The controller has a super strong discount in the US, too. At Amazon, it's down to just $45.49 (was $69.99). But the caveat here is that it'll be delivered after Christmas - something to keep in mind if you were planning on grabbing one in time for the big day.

Today's best Xbox Wireless controller deal

Any color variant of the Xbox Wireless Controller makes for a great Xbox gift for Christmas. But it's always sweeter to see some of the most eye-catching models receive significant price drops over the holidays.

While it is unfortunate that US folks won't be able to have the controller delivered before December 25, if your gift recipient isn't too fussed about receiving presents a little late then this is still an absolutely phenomenal discount to chase up.

The Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller is easily one of our favorite colorways for Xbox's gamepad. The translucent finish is simply brilliant, with faux gold d-pad and triggers adding a classy touch, too. Overall, it makes one of the best Xbox controllers just that little bit more enticing.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals and discounts in your region.