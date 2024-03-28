Several PDP Rematch Enhanced controllers - and their gorgeous colorways - are discounted at Amazon right now

If you're looking for a cheap spare or replacement Xbox controller, then you should consider checking out this pretty exceptional PDP Rematch Enhanced wired controller deal happening over at Amazon right now.

Several of the controllers' gorgeous variants have been discounted, but the star of the show is the Purple Fade model, which has dropped to a lowest-ever $22.89 (was $37.99). Several other colorways are seeing discounts, too, including Australian Opal ($29.99), Frosted Diamond ($29.99), and Digital Glitch ($27.99). Overall, it's one of the best Xbox controllers for those on pretty strict budgets. Check our handy deal block below for all current PDP Rematch Enhanced controller discounts.

Today's best PDP Rematch Enhanced controller deals

PDP Rematch Enhanced wired controller (Purple Fade): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FREMATCH-Advanced-Controller-Xbox-Windows-X%2Fdp%2FB0BDDWNGFL%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $37.99 now $22.89 at Amazon

Save $15 - While cheap and certainly more budget-appropriate in terms of build quality and features, the PDP Rematch Enhanced wired controller nonetheless presents an eye-catching aesthetic and makes for a nice spare to have around for local multiplayer. More colors: Australian Opal: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FREMATCH-Advanced-Controller-Xbox-Windows-X%2Fdp%2FB0C6D3JZ31%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

CoD Monkey Bomb: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FREMATCH-Advanced-Controller-Xbox-Windows-X%2Fdp%2FB0CDBW8HTM%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $37.99 now $30.39 at Amazon

Frosted Diamond: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FREMATCH-Advanced-Controller-Xbox-Windows-X%2Fdp%2FB0C6D3HP67%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Digital Glitch: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FREMATCH-Advanced-Controller-Xbox-Windows-X%2Fdp%2FB0BDDX3GRD%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $35.75 now $27.99 at Amazon

Radial White/Red: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FREMATCH-Advanced-Controller-Xbox-Windows-X%2Fdp%2FB0B3VP2LZZ%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $37.99 now $32.88 at Amazon

Ruby Swirl: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FREMATCH-Advanced-Controller-Xbox-Windows-X%2Fdp%2FB0BDDWK9BG%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $37.99 now $27.99 at Amazon UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPDP-REMATCH-Controller-Officially-Licensed%2Fdp%2FB0BDDWNGFL%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3D1TI9DEG27J0YH%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.dkgVuBoHbVQE341UIRUBc5Cn8QLh_bA3FDKRfeNs0IWkiqMn1p32zcHyjW-Oc9szh7xCb7fR3H-3bSo4qkQ-Dk8lM0r5nxGea1_w8hxQQPc.CmxfbnLACY83-ZV0NIiYJHaegvxzuahc_2qBkEk37WQ%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dpdp%252Brematch%252Benhanced%26qid%3D1711630602%26sprefix%3Dpdp%252Brematch%252Benhanced%252Caps%252C68%26sr%3D8-1%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Amazon - £27.99 (Purple Fade)

On paper, the PDP Rematch Enhanced wired controller for Xbox doesn't seem like it's much to write home about. Bearing the same silhouette as the official Xbox Wireless Controller, it still offers some nice features that aren't present on Microsoft's first-party pad.

The lovely and varied designs are one thing, but you're also getting two remappable back buttons for custom inputs, on-board mic controls assigned to the d-pad, and, if you're playing on PC, even further customization via the PDP Control Hub app.

