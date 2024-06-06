You can save 15% on PS Store and PlayStation gift cards at Currys right now

If you're looking to pick up some digital PS5 games at a big discount, then now is your chance to stock up on PS Store credit for less with these PS Plus deals and PS Store discounts.

Currys is currently offering a 15% discount on any PlayStation Store Card when you enter the code PLAY15 at checkout. This means that you can pick up £100 worth of PS Store credit for just £85 or, at the other end of the spectrum, £10 for only £8.50 with lots of options in between.

Once added to your PlayStation account, this credit can be spent on a digital game for your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 or for stacking PS Plus subscriptions on the cheap. And even if there isn't a game you want right now, or you're subscription is well-stacked already, you can always top up your balance and then spend it at a later date.

Of course, these gift cards also make for perfect presents if you're searching for something to buy the PlayStation gamer in your life.

Today's best PlayStation Gift Card deals

PlayStation Gift Card £100: now £85 at Currys

You really can't argue with £100 worth of PS Store credit for just £85. This could be perfect if you're looking to pick up a recent release like Rise of the Ronin and still have some digital cash to spare to spend in the ongoing Days of Play sale. Just enter the code PLAY15 at checkout to claim the discount.

PlayStation Gift Card £50: now £42.50 at Currys

You can also pick up a £50 gift card for just £42.50 when you enter the code PLAY15 at checkout. This is a fantastic option if you want to pick up some recent PS5 or PS4 games that have been discounted in the ongoing Days of Play sale.

PlayStation Gift Card £40: now £34 at Currys

You can save £6 on a £40 gift card too, taking its price down to just £34. To claim the discount, add the gift card to your basket and make sure that you enter the code PLAY15 at checkout.

PlayStation Gift Card £20: now £17 at Currys

This £20 gift card is on sale for just £17 when you enter the code PLAY15 at checkout. It's a great choice if you're looking for a low-cost gift or want to pick up a lot of cheap games in one go.

PlayStation Gift Card £10: now £8.50 at Currys

The lowest value gift card option nets you the smallest saving, but this £1.50 discount is still worth your time. It's a good choice if you're looking for a little balance top-up. As with the other discounts today, you will need to enter the code PLAY15 at checkout to take advantage of it.

Just to reiterate, you will need to use the code PLAY15 at checkout to take advantage of these deals. Once you have your gift card code, you will be provided with a set of instructions detailing how it can be redeemed easily on your console or in a web browser.

If you want to pick up an online membership too, you can browse all the latest PlayStation Plus deals in your region below.