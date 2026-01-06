There are a few gaming hardware products from the past couple of years that have really stayed with me, and these are the ones that I'll always highlight where possible.

And today I can do exactly that: one of my favourite gaming headsets from the past two years or so has had its price slashed and is available for a great value price.

Cutting to it, you can pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 - in any of its variants or colourways - for just £99.99 right now at Amazon UK (was £129). This includes the 'regular' version, the PS5-focused version, and my pick of the bunch, the Xbox facing version of the headset.

Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deals

I first reviewed the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 in 2024, but I have no problems recommending it now in 2026 as one of the best console gaming headsets you can buy right now.

Offering that excellent SteelSeries audio quality out of the box, it's also got all the features you could want from a quality wireless gaming headset: superb battery life of 60+ hours, great flexibility and compatibility (particularly on that Xbox variant), a lightweight design, slick aesthetic, intuitive controls, and a belting companion app that offers you audio changes while playing.

