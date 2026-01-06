There are a few gaming hardware products from the past couple of years that have really stayed with me, and these are the ones that I'll always highlight where possible.
And today I can do exactly that: one of my favourite gaming headsets from the past two years or so has had its price slashed and is available for a great value price.
Cutting to it, you can pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 - in any of its variants or colourways - for just £99.99 right now at Amazon UK (was £129). This includes the 'regular' version, the PS5-focused version, and my pick of the bunch, the Xbox facing version of the headset.
Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deals
This is the Xbox variant - hence the 'X' - and is arguably the best value out of the entire range, given its compatibility with all consoles and devices. Once again, if you prefer the white version, then that's down to £99.99 at Amazon too.
US price: $101.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)
For those looking for the PlayStation-focused version of the Nova 5, here it is at that same great UK price. The black model is also on sale for just £99.99 at Amazon, and this really is the best all-round value-for-money PS5 headset you can probably buy right now.
US price: $123.49 at Amazon (was $149.99)
This is the 'regular' Nova 5 - a PC and PS5-focused set - and it's a bargain at just under 100 quid. Not quite a lowest ever, this is excellent value for money if you're looking for a quality mid-range upgrade this new year. The slick white model is also on offer at £99.99 at Amazon, if that's more your style.
US price: $112.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)
I first reviewed the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 in 2024, but I have no problems recommending it now in 2026 as one of the best console gaming headsets you can buy right now.
Offering that excellent SteelSeries audio quality out of the box, it's also got all the features you could want from a quality wireless gaming headset: superb battery life of 60+ hours, great flexibility and compatibility (particularly on that Xbox variant), a lightweight design, slick aesthetic, intuitive controls, and a belting companion app that offers you audio changes while playing.
If you're not in the US or UK, then you'll find the latest lowest prices on the Nova 5 wherever you are in the world below.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
