I am once again asking you to pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for a record-low price

If you've been eyeing up a premium gaming headset in the UK this year then we've spotted the perfect deal for you in the Amazon Gaming Week sale.

The brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless - my personal favorite gaming headset - is down to a new record-low price, with today's UK price cut seeing the headset plummet to £264.99 at Amazon (was £329.99). This is a sizeable 20 per cent off on what is widely regarded as one of the very best in the business and saves you a chunky 65 quid off the retail price.

You can see more info on the deal below, but it's worth pointing out that this price cut is only on the model compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Sadly, at least for now, the Xbox variant hasn't had quite the same price cut treatment - though you can save £50 on it and get it for £279 at Currys (was £329).

Today's best gaming headset deal

I am always banging the drum for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless - it really is the best gaming headset I have ever tested in all my years of putting audio givers through their pacers. I currently use it as my go-to headset on PS5 and it is superb, no matter what I play. No matter what feature you might want on a premium headset, the Nova Pro Wireless has you covered: supreme game audio, exquisite and robust design and build quality, a fantastic mic, an ingenious battery solution that means you'll never run out of juice, and a terrific DAC unit. It's got it all.

If you're looking for more wireless gaming headset options, then check out the below list of the latest, lowest prices no matter where you are in the world. These models spread the net wide, no matter if you're looking for one of the best PS5 headsets, the best Xbox Series X headsets, or the best Nintendo Switch headsets.