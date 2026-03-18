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Adding another Xbox controller to your PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, or even mobile gaming setup is almost never a bad idea. No one wants to be left in the lurch with a pad that's on its last legs or running out of juice.
And in my opinion, adding some cool coloured controllers to your setup is also never a bad move. Controllers come in such cool designs now that there's always something pleasing for everyone, no matter your tastes.
And Amazon UK have currently got a whole bunch on sale right now, giving you the perfect opportunity to personalise and customise your gear. Plus, you can also save on an Argos-exclusive design.
The cheapest option right now is the Robot White variant, now down to an impulse purchase-worthy price of £39.95 at Amazon (was £49.99), and the Argos-exclusive Heart Breaker controller, which is now just £44.99 (was £74.99).
There are some US discounts on the same, and I've included those prices below for anyone stateside who finds this page, but they aren't as bombastic.
Today's best Xbox controller deals
Beating the Carbon Black model by a whole four pence, this is the cheapest discounted Xbox Wireless Controller option in the UK right now, and it's not been this low since last December.
US price: Amazon - $43 (was $64.99)
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If you prefer the OG colourway of Carbon Black then you're also in luck as that is heavily discounted too. Again, this one hasn't been this low since late last year in December too. Bargain.
US price: Amazon - $43.49 (was $64.99)
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Also enjoying its lowest UK price since late December, the Pulse Red one is one of my absolute favorite colourways and is a snip at this price.
US price: Amazon - $54.99 (was $69.99)
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Another of my favourite colourways, this Shock Blue one is one I've bought as a gift before, and it went down very well. Once again, this is the lowest it's been since December.
US price: Amazon - $54.99 (was $69.99)
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If you like Xbox controllers and Shrek, then this is the pad for you as it's dropped to nearly the forty quid mark. This one does yo-yo more frequently in terms of pricing, but it's still a great price for the Velocity Green pad.
US price: Amazon - $54.99