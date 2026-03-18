Adding another Xbox controller to your PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, or even mobile gaming setup is almost never a bad idea. No one wants to be left in the lurch with a pad that's on its last legs or running out of juice.

And in my opinion, adding some cool coloured controllers to your setup is also never a bad move. Controllers come in such cool designs now that there's always something pleasing for everyone, no matter your tastes.

And Amazon UK have currently got a whole bunch on sale right now, giving you the perfect opportunity to personalise and customise your gear. Plus, you can also save on an Argos-exclusive design.

The cheapest option right now is the Robot White variant, now down to an impulse purchase-worthy price of £39.95 at Amazon (was £49.99), and the Argos-exclusive Heart Breaker controller, which is now just £44.99 (was £74.99).

There are some US discounts on the same, and I've included those prices below for anyone stateside who finds this page, but they aren't as bombastic.

Today's best Xbox controller deals