There's already some great PS5 controller deals to check out before Black Friday, and we're now looking at the lowest price since September for the DualSense. You can now grab a White, Black, or Red DualSense for just £52.99 (was £60) at EE.

Given that Black Friday is imminent, it's great to see UK Black Friday deals starting to drop, especially on PS5 controllers. This is perfect for those looking to add another gamepad to their couch co-op setup, or those who've been rocking the same controller since launch.

If you're a PS5 player, this deal at EE actually offers discounts on the Black, White, and Red variants. The White comes with the console, but as someone who owns the Red PS5 DualSense Controller, I can say it looks terrific side-by-side with the PS5's base coloring. The Black controller is well worth picking up as well, given that it's more resistant to visually noticeable wear and tear.

The PS5 DualSense is still one of the best PS5 controllers we recommend. Its adaptive triggers are used brilliantly in games like Ghost of Yōtei and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and the built-in microphone is perfect for those wanting a low-effort way to engage in multiplayer experiences like Arc Raiders.

I've loved playing my PS5, having picked up a console at launch, and a couple of extra DualSense controllers since then. I personally think it's Sony's best controller so far, packing in a bunch of bespoke features while feeling comfortable to hold for long gaming sessions.

