There's already some great PS5 controller deals to check out before Black Friday, and we're now looking at the lowest price since September for the DualSense. You can now grab a White, Black, or Red DualSense for just £52.99 (was £60) at EE.

This is a superb pre Black Friday deal for the PS5 DualSense, dropping it down to the lowest price since September. This controller comes packed with adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and even a built-in microphone.

Price check: PS Direct - £64.99 | Very - £53.99 | Currys - £59.99 | Argos - £53.99 | Amazon - £53.99 | John Lewis - £53.99

The PS5 DualSense is still one of the best PS5 controllers we recommend. Its adaptive triggers are used brilliantly in games like Ghost of Yōtei and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and the built-in microphone is perfect for those wanting a low-effort way to engage in multiplayer experiences like Arc Raiders.

I've loved playing my PS5, having picked up a console at launch, and a couple of extra DualSense controllers since then. I personally think it's Sony's best controller so far, packing in a bunch of bespoke features while feeling comfortable to hold for long gaming sessions.

If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the DualSense below, wherever you are in the world.

