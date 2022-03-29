What can I watch with the Disney Plus bundle?

Even with all of the various services available today, finding a package that will cater to the preferences of whole family can still be a challenge.

While you could sign up for Disney Plus to keep the kids entertained, grab a Hulu subscription to catch up on the latest TV shows and pay for ESPN Plus to watch live sports, the Disney Plus bundle gives you access to all three streaming services in one monthly payment so you’ll have plenty of content to watch without breaking the bank.

For those that have been thinking of cutting the cord and canceling that expensive cable package once and for all, the three-in-one bundle makes a lot of sense. Why pay full price for multiple streaming services when you can get a discount and manage everything in one bill?

But while the Disney Plus bundle price is clearly competitive, does it have the programming that will satisfy everybody in the household? That's what we'll help you figure out here.

What is the Disney Plus bundle and what's the cost?

The Disney Plus bundle packs three of the best streaming services into one package and for just $13.99 a month, you get a subscription to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. However, if you’re willing to spend just a bit more, you can get Hulu with no ads as part of the bundle for $19.99 a month.

What makes the bundle such a great deal is the fact that on their own, Disney Plus costs $7.99 a month, the ESPN Plus cost comes in at $6.99 a month and Hulu starts at $6.99 a month with ads or $12.99 without ads. Subscribing to all three streaming services on their own would cost you almost $22 per month. Even if you only plan on watching content from two of the three services, you’re still saving with the bundle and who knows, you might just find something new you want to watch on the other one after all.

What can I watch on Disney Plus?

Gone are the days of waiting for Disney to take its classic cartoons and films out of the so-called “Disney Vault”. Now with Disney Plus, you can watch everything from Bambi to The Jungle Book and even Frozen as much and as often as you want. Alongside Disney’s animated films, you also get access to its rich back catalog of live action movies like Pirates of the Caribbean and Remember the Titans.

That’s not all though as a Disney Plus subscription allows you to watch all of the Star Wars and Marvel movies including new shows based in their respective universes including The Mandalorian and Loki. The Incredibles, Up, Wall-E, Cars, Toy Story, Monsters Inc, Turning Red and other Pixar animated films are included as well. If you’re into nature or just want to put on something educational for the kids, documentaries and movies from National Geographic and even new shows like The World According to Jeff Goldblum are also available on Disney Plus.

Oh, and then there's every episode made of The Simpsons and Futurama, too.

Whether you want to rewatch the classics or introduce them to someone else for the first time, Disney Plus has plenty to offer on its own but there are also new shows and movies arriving each month.

What can I watch on ESPN Plus?

The Disney Plus bundle has something for everyone and the inclusion of ESPN Plus means that sports fans are covered too.

First off, the streaming service lets you watch thousands of live events and archives from the best leagues and biggest tournaments in the world including the NFL, MLB, NHL, UFC, PGA, La Liga, college sports and more. However, you also get access to live daily studio shows discussing the latest happenings in sports and over 3,000 premium articles each year.

Just like Disney, ESPN also has a huge back catalog of original programming including the network’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary films on sports legends like Wayne Gretzky, Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, Shaquille O’Neal and more. There are also a number of ESPN Plus originals including Man in the Arena with Tom Brady, More Than an Athlete with Michael Strahan and Dana White’s Contender Series.

What can I watch on Hulu?

Hulu has actually been around since 2007 and over the years, the streaming service has built up a large library of movies as well as TV shows from ABC, NBC, AMC, Discovery, Comedy Central, SyFy, Fox, FX and other networks. As a result, you can watch shows like The X Files, Rick and Morty, Atlanta, Lost, 30 Rock and more all in one place.

Back in 2011 though, Hulu started making its own original content in the form of Hulu Originals and now some of its shows rival the best of what cable TV has to offer. There’s Castle Rock, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Great, Little Fires Everywhere and popular new shows like Pam and Tommy and The Dropout. Hulu has even made several of its own films including Run, Palm Springs, The United States vs. Billie Holiday and the recently released Fresh.

In addition to the TV shows and movies from other networks added to Hulu each month, The Kardashians is set to find its new home on the streaming service next month.