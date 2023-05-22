Walmart's Memorial Day sale is now live - OLED TVs, Dyson, cheap laptops and more

The 2023 Memorial Day sales event is up and running as we're just one week away from the holiday event, and Walmart has joined in on the fun by launching its official sale. Walmart's Memorial Day sale is always a popular destination thanks to massive savings on patio furniture, TVs, vacuums, laptops, and mattresses from brands like Apple, LG, Dyson, Samsung, and more.



To help you sort through today's offers, we've listed links to the most popular Walmart Memorial Day sale categories, followed by our pick of the best deals. Some highlights include the Apple Watch SE on sale for a record-low price of just $149, the best-selling Dyson V8 vacuum down to $249.99, and our best-rated TV, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,538 - the best price you can find.



You'll find more of today's best deals from Walmart's Memorial Day sale below, and if you're interested in other bargains, you can find more of today's best offers around the web further down the page.

11 best Walmart Memorial Day deals

Better Homes & Gardens Steel Wicker Patio Chair: was $399 now $299 at Walmart

Patio furniture is one of the most popular categories during Memorial Day sales, and Walmart has this best-selling wicker patio chair on sale for $299. The stylish Better Homes & Garden chair is made with fade-resistant and water-repellent fabric, and the cushions are easy to remove for cleanings.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $279 now $149 at Walmart

If you're looking to grab an Apple Watch, you can't get much better than the first-generation Apple Watch SE for just $149 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. An excellent value, the budget smartwatch is a great choice for someone who just wants basic smartwatch functions like tracking activity, calories, and sleep and the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: was $199.95 now $129 at Walmart

You can save $70 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and pack Apple's W1 chip for perfect pairing and powerful sound, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $399 now $298 at Walmart

Robot vacuums are always popular items in Memorial Day sales, and Walmart has the top-rated Shark EZ robot vacuum on sale for $298, thanks to today's $100 discount. The inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is they need to be emptied more often than uprights.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Walmart

This Dyson Ball upright vacuum cleaner is a good option for deep-cleaning your home and removing pet hair from floors, and it's down to $189.99 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. We're fans of the ball since it makes it easy to move around and features a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $249.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart also has the Dyson V8 on sale for a record-low price of $249.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar and works across hardwood floors and carpets, and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

HP Chromebook 14, 14-inches, 4GB RAM: was $349 now $289 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap laptop deal in today's Memorial Day sales, this HP Chromebook 14 offers decent performance for a very tempting price. This is a good laptop for browsing the web and creating documents and is on sale for just $289.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,538 at Walmart

You can get much better than today's deal on the LG C2 65-inch OLED TV, which is down to just $1,538, which is the best deal you can find right now. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1600, which is an incredible value, and we don't expect the price to budge during Walmart's official Memorial Day sale.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $2,199 now $1,199 at Walmart

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Just ahead of Memorial Day, Walmart dropped the 55-inch model down to $1,199. That's a massive $1,000 discount and a new record-low price.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size cheap TV, you can't get much better than this Hisense R6 Series, and Walmart has the 58-inch model on sale for just $268. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Onn. 32-inch LED Roku Smart TV: was $144 now $98 at Walmart

Our cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this 32-inch smart TV from Onn. on sale for just $98. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking to add a small display to an extra bedroom, plus the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more.

