Visible launches Black Friday-level deals on iPhones, Galaxy, and Pixel devices

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless is hosting a Halloween-themed 'Switching Hour' event this week (opens in new tab), which includes some of the lowest upfront prices ever across a range of iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel devices, to name just a few.

Visible's incredible discount will well serve those on the hunt for a premium iPhone on the now older (but still great) 13 Pro Max, which is going for just $759 (was $1,200) (opens in new tab) right now. It's rare to see Apple devices with a non-trade-in specific upfront discount, so we recommend you check this one out before it's snapped up.

Android users will want to consider Visible's excellent discounts on such devices as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $690 (was $1,000) (opens in new tab) and the Google Pixel 6a for $309 (was $449) (opens in new tab). Both these excellent Android phones are at their lowest upfront prices yet, and you'll also get a $200 gift card in addition, should you bring your number over from another carrier.

Speaking of which, in case you haven't clocked in yet - all these Visible Wireless deals from the 'Switching Hour' sale are eligible for new customers only. That might seem like a bummer, but it's worth noting that Visible is easily one of the best-prepaid plans on the market right now, with completely unlimited plans for as little as $40 per month. That makes Visible way, way cheaper than the usual big carriers. Plus, should you want to switch down the line, your device will be fully unlocked after 60 days, and you'll have no pesky contract to contend with.

All in all, these are highly likely to be some of the best promotions out there for most of these devices this side of the upcoming Black Friday deals event, where you can be sure to find Black Friday phone deals. If you're interested, you'll find a complete list of the discounted phones and the free gift cards being offered just down below.

Visible Switching Hour Halloween sale

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB): $1200 $759, plus a $150 gift card at Visible (opens in new tab)

Quite possibly the best deal on the entire Visible site right now is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Sure this device is a little older now but it's still an amazing flagship for 2022 and the carrier is offering an absolutely huge discount of $440. That's easily the lowest price yet from the carrier and probably the cheapest upfront price ever on this stunning flagship device. Note, the 128GB version of this device has already sold out so you'll want to get a move on if you want to snap one up!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $1,000 $690, plus $200 gift card at Visible (opens in new tab)

Another headline deal, Visible's massive $310 discount on the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings this excellent foldable flagship down to its lowest upfront price ever. While not for everyone, the excellent clamshell design, display, and powerful chip make this a great choice for an everyday flagship. Even better still, you'll get a hefty $200 gift card in addition if you're switching over from another carrier.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $309.81 at Visible, plus $200 gift card at Visible (opens in new tab)

Here's a great choice if you're not looking to spend big. The Google Pixel 6a is a mid-range flagship with a powerful chip, great design, and excellent camera that won't break the bank - especially when you factor in this huge discount at Visible. As with most devices on sale today, you'll also get a $200 gift card with the Pixel 6a if you switch over from another carrier.

Note, all promotions will expire Midnight October 31st

