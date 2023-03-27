Today's best laptop deal is the Lenovo Slim 7i down to a record-low of $799.99

Finding a solid laptop deal that can handle creative projects and gaming is tough, especially now that portable machines equipped with the latest GPUs are out in the wild. But now B&H has an excellent deal on a touchscreen laptop with great specs.

The Lenovo Slim 7i is a solid workhorse in its own right, and right now, it's down to a record-low price of $799 at B&H (opens in new tab) — a massive discount of $400 from its retail pricing of $1,299. An even better offer, considering that it can handle productivity work, gaming, and creative works thanks to the Intel Arc GPU powering it, not to mention that it's among the best laptop around.

Lenovo is known as a high-quality brand, and if you need an excellent touchscreen laptop that has great specs all around, you could do a lot worse than taking advantage of this deal.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Slim 7i: was $1,299 now $799.99 at B&H (opens in new tab)

The Lenovo Slim 7i features solid specs, including a 12th-gen Core i7-12700H CPU, an Arc Graphics A370M GPU, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage. Thanks to this, it can handle quite the workload and play just as hard.

The Lenovo Slim 7i has some pretty impressive specs for such a thin and light laptop, including an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Intel Arc Graphics A370M GPU, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage. It also has an excellent port selection that includes everything you could need except for an ethernet port. It also sports a 16-inch display, which sweetens the deal even more.

The most interesting part about this laptop is the GPU it's rocking, the Arc Graphics A370M. This is a budget card that's able to game at 1080p quite well, reaching above 60FPS with some of the best PC games. That also means it's well suited for creative and editing projects, while the CPU is strong enough for any productivity work. And for less than $800, this is the perfect low-cost laptop.

