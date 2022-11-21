Black Friday deals are coming in hot, and Walmart just dropped a can't-be-missed offer on Apple's best-selling AirPods 2, which are now on sale for just $79.99 (was $159) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and $10 less than Amazon's current deal. The $79.99 price tag is also just an incredible price for a pair of premium earbuds, making it today's best Black Friday Apple deal.



Apple's AirPods 2 are packing an upgraded H1 Chip to deliver quality sound and faster pairing with seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The 2nd generation AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



The official Walmart Black Friday deals event kicks off tonight at 7 pm ET, but the retailer is offering early access for its Walmart Plus members starting right now. Based on years past, Walmart's most-advertised offers, like Black Friday Apple deals, tend to sell out quickly, so if you want to get your hands on this epic Black Friday deal, it's worth signing up for a Walmart Plus membership (opens in new tab). Other perks include free shipping, savings on fuel, exclusive discounts, six months free Spotify Premium, and a Paramount Plus subscription.

Black Friday Apple AirPods deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Today's best Black Friday Apple deal is the AirPods 2 on sale for just $79.99 at Walmart's early access Black Friday sale. That matches the record-low and is $10 less than Amazon's current deal, it's also a fantastic price for a pair of premium wireless earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and you don't need them to be the latest model, this deal comes highly recommended. The only slight catch is that it's only available for Walmart Plus members (opens in new tab).

More Black Friday Apple AirPods deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): was $249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite Black Friday Apple is the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199 - a new record-low price. Apple's all-new earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. Today's deal is better than we saw during Prime Day, and we don't predict it will stick around for long.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen): $169.99 $159 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday Apple deal is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro, which offer solid noise cancellation, adjustable silicone ear tips, and a handy charging case. The second-generation AirPods launched earlier this year with a number of upgrades, but they're almost $100 more expensive, so this is a more affordable way to get some of Apple's premium earbuds.

More Black Friday deals

See more of the best Black Friday AirPods deals and check out more offers with our Walmart Black Friday deals guide.