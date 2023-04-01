This weekend's best OLED TV deals - record-low prices from Sony, LG, and Samsung

If you're looking to save some cash on a premium display, then you're in luck. We're rounding up this weekend's best OLED TV deals, which include record-low prices from all the top brands, like Sony's 55-inch A80K OLED TV on sale for just $1,298 (opens in new tab) (was $1,999.99). That's a massive 35% discount and the lowest price we've seen for the top-rated OLED display.



The Sony A80K Series packs a premium OLED panel within a cognitive processor XR which provides a life-like viewing experience with deep blacks and brilliant colors. The Sony display features Acoustic Surface Audio Plu to deliver premium sound quality, and gamers will appreciate the two HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K 120Hz video. You're also getting smart capabilities with the Google Assistant on board, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was $2,299 now $1,298 at Amazon

The A80K is a fantastic OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to its lowest-ever price. The Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for with full support for 120Hz gaming and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant on board.

You can see more of this weekend's best OLED TV deals below, and if you're looking for a budget set, you can check our roundup of the best cheap TV deals.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,648 at Walmart

Another fantastic OLED TV deal is the stunning 65-inch LG C2 on sale for $1,648.99 at Walmart - just $50 more than the record-low. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,399.99 now $1,265.95 at Walmart

Also ranked as one of our best OLED TVs, the Samsung S95B is very impressive thanks to the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and its beautiful slim design. Today's deal from Walmart brings this 55-inch model down to $1,265.95, which is the lowest price we've seen.

LG A2 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy

LG's 55-inch A2 OLED TV is down to $849.99 at Amazon, which is $50 less than Walmart and Best Buy's current deal. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

