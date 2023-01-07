This weekend's best gaming laptop deal: $450 off the Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy

By Alex Whitelock
A fantastic gaming laptop deal if you're going high-end

Asus Zephyrus G14 2022 gaming laptop on purple background with big savings text overlay
There's a 3-day sale running over at Best Buy this weekend, offering one of the best high-end gaming laptop deals we've seen for a while with this Asus Zephyrus G14 for $1,199 (was $1,649) (opens in new tab)

While a little on the pricey side, this listing is for the latest 2022 model of one of our favorite gaming laptops at TechRadar. With a Radeon RX 6700S processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RX 6700S graphics card under the hood, you're getting tons of bang for the buck here - even if it's not the cheapest gaming laptop deal on the market right now.

The combination of high-end power with a superbly functional and well-thought-out design makes the G14 a staple over at our best gaming laptops buyer's guide. At 14 inches, it's particularly well-suited if you value portability but don't want to sacrifice any power or gaming performance - especially since the RX 6700S inside this 2022 machine should have no issues pushing some serious performance.

This Asus Zephyrus G14 also comes with a premium 120Hz display capable of a 2560 x 1600 resolution
2560 x 1600 resolution, which is going to look tack-sharp when arrayed on a tiny 14-inch screen. Even at 1080p, games will look fantastic at this thing and run more than smoothly at a brisk 120Hz refresh rate. Overall, there's a lot of value on offer here, even if this deal comes with a fairly high price tag. 

This weekend's best gaming laptop deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,649 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
A massive $450 saving makes this Asus Zephyrus G14 one of the best high-end gaming laptop deals you'll find anywhere right now. This latest 2022 model features a Ryzen 9-6900HS, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RX 6700S - absolutely outstanding specs for the money, as well as the super-slick (and portable) 14-inch design these machines are known for. This is a great choice if you're looking for the perfect mix of power and portability.

