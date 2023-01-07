This weekend's best gaming laptop deal: $450 off the Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy

There's a 3-day sale running over at Best Buy this weekend, offering one of the best high-end gaming laptop deals we've seen for a while with this Asus Zephyrus G14 for $1,199 (was $1,649) (opens in new tab).

While a little on the pricey side, this listing is for the latest 2022 model of one of our favorite gaming laptops at TechRadar. With a Radeon RX 6700S processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RX 6700S graphics card under the hood, you're getting tons of bang for the buck here - even if it's not the cheapest gaming laptop deal on the market right now.

The combination of high-end power with a superbly functional and well-thought-out design makes the G14 a staple over at our best gaming laptops buyer's guide. At 14 inches, it's particularly well-suited if you value portability but don't want to sacrifice any power or gaming performance - especially since the RX 6700S inside this 2022 machine should have no issues pushing some serious performance.

This Asus Zephyrus G14 also comes with a premium 120Hz display capable of a

2560 x 1600 resolution, which is going to look tack-sharp when arrayed on a tiny 14-inch screen. Even at 1080p, games will look fantastic at this thing and run more than smoothly at a brisk 120Hz refresh rate. Overall, there's a lot of value on offer here, even if this deal comes with a fairly high price tag.

Outside the US? See more of today's best gaming laptop deals in your region below.

This weekend's best gaming laptop deal

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,649 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A massive $450 saving makes this Asus Zephyrus G14 one of the best high-end gaming laptop deals you'll find anywhere right now. This latest 2022 model features a Ryzen 9-6900HS, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RX 6700S - absolutely outstanding specs for the money, as well as the super-slick (and portable) 14-inch design these machines are known for. This is a great choice if you're looking for the perfect mix of power and portability.

See more: check out all of today's gaming laptop deals at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Too pricey? Check out our weekly roundup of the best cheap gaming laptop deals for all our recommendations for budgets up to $1,000.