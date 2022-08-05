This is the cheapest smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature

Bluetooth calling is one of the most requested features in a smartwatch. Up until last year, a smartwatch with this feature was seen only on smartwatches costing upwards of Rs. 10,000.

Now there are smartwatches with this feature even in the budget segment. And in this article, we are going to talk about the cheapest smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature: Ambrane Wise-Eon.

Ambrane Wise-Eon: where to buy?

Ambrane Wise-Eon is available on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and Ambraneindia.com (opens in new tab). It is available for the price of Rs. 1,499 on Flipkart as part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The price of the watch is Rs. 1,999 on the Ambrane India website.

(opens in new tab) LOWEST PRICE EVER Checkout Ambrane Wise-Eon on Flipkart (opens in new tab) Price: Rs. 1,499

Ambrane Wise-Eon: key features and specifications

(Image credit: Ambrane)

Ambrane Wise-Eon comes with a 1.69-inch LCD display. It is a bright display that comes with a brightness of up to 450 nits.

In terms of design, there isn't anything special. It looks like most other budget smartwatches. It has a squarish dial and comes in 5 colours: blue, beige, black, green and grey.

It comes with 24-hour health monitoring and supports 60+ sports modes. It supports health monitoring updates with Google Fit and Apple Health.

The watch is IP67 rated for water resistance. And this comes with a battery life of 10 days.

Coming to the BT calling feature, it supports a fast dialer feature that lets you call from the phone. And also supports contact sync which enables you to call the contacts directly from the watch.

Like most other watches in the budget segment, this smartwatch comes with a custom build of RTOS.

Bluetooth calling has trickled down to the budget

(Image credit: Ambrane)

I've been personally using a smartwatch with Bluetooth calling for over 4 years now. And I must say I love the feature. If I can take the call on the watch with its speaker, I usually take the call on it and not the phone. That watch cost me more than Rs. 20,000 at that time. And it was one of the few watches to come with the feature.

Now, this feature has trickled down to the budget segment and everyone can get their hands on it. There are many smartwatches for below Rs. 5,000 that comes with BT calling feature. We can now get a smartwatch with Bluetooth calling at the price of a fitness band.