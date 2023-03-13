This HP Envy desktop PC deal brings it down below $800

HP is slashing prices with some great desktop PC deals this week, and this HP Envy is one of the top choices.

The $200 price cut on this work machine drops it to $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), making it quite affordable for those looking for a desktop PC well below $1000. And considering the specs on this machine - an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD storage - it'll run smooth like butter.

This is easily the best computer for those needing a work or creative machine. So if you're looking for a budget productivity PC that won't strain your budget, this is the perfect deal for you.

HP Envy desktop deal

(opens in new tab) HP Envy desktop: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This desktop PC is the perfect choice for those in need of a solid budget machine for both work and creative projects. It boasts great specs like an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, all for an affordable price.

This HP Envy is excellent for those who need a fast non-gaming PC for both productivity work and creativity projects like editing and art. It features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. The GPU is a basic one, not meant for hardcore gaming, but you can still play low-end and mid-range titles just fine.

Since it's a PC, both memory and storage are upgradable, which gives this budget machine added longevity. Added to that, it has a great port selection and weighs only 13 pounds, making it easy to carry around. This is a great budget machine all around for those needing something fast and reliable.

More HP Envy deals

You can also check out our roundup of the best laptop deals, and you can grab yourself a cheap gaming PC deal as well.