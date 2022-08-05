This Dell G15 with an RTX 3050 Ti for $699 is this week's best gaming laptop deal

Dell's latest round of gaming laptop deals includes a fantastic low-cost option this week in the form of this 15.6-inch G15 model for $699.99 (was $1,168) (opens in new tab).

Not only does this machine benefit from a huge $469 price cut, but an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and Intel i5-11260H processor make it one of the most specced-out machines you'll find in this price range. It's not super high-end, but if you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget this is one of your best bets this week.

In particular, bagging a 'TI' version of the RTX 3050 graphics card for under $700 is a real bonus. While it still can't match the higher-end RTX 3060 for outright performance, the RTX 3050 Ti has an edge versus the standard card - enough to ensure a decent level of performance in a budget machine. Overall, you'll be able to play most games at high settings with this Dell G15, and have a few good years of performance out of it too.

So, if you're looking for a gaming laptop deal (opens in new tab) that doesn't break the bank, offers excellent performance, and can double up as a great back to school (opens in new tab) machine, then definitely consider checking out this Dell G15. Alternatively, head on over to our best gaming laptops buyer's guide to check out some fantastic higher-end options.

Outside the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region below.

