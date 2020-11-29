This Cyber Monday headphones deal is one we can't see being beaten

Want a great Cyber Monday deal to save the hassle of wading through the deals? Well, you could do a lot worse than checking out these Sony WH-1000XM4 cans.

As one of the best Cyber Monday headphones deals out there, this offer has been running since earlier in the week and we doubt that it's going to drop any lower during the Cyber Monday sales.

With over $70 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 on Amazon, we're not sure how long this deal will last before stock runs out - quite honestly, we'd have expected it to be gone by now.

At just $278, Amazon is charging significantly less than the normal MSRP of $350, and the Sony XM4 only released back in August, so it's rare to see a discount this early. (Not in the US? Keep scrolling to see the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region.)

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal:

Lowest ever price Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but it's unlikely to last long. You may find cheaper headphones on Cyber Monday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

Just how good are the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones? We named them our best noise-cancelling headphones, our best wireless headphones and, most importantly, the best headphones to buy in 2020. Yes, these critically acclaimed headphones are $70 off. So when they’re on sale, we take notice, and so should you.

We highly recommend them for their excellent adaptive noise cancellation that changes depending on how loud your surroundings are and phenomenal sound quality.

Tack on the 20-plus hour battery life and it’s easy to see why these are, far and away, one of the best headphones for the money in 2020.

Anyway, stop reading this – this is a brilliant headphones deal and we've never seen them offered so cheaply. If you want to spoil a loved one, or yourself, buy them now.

Here are the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 01 days 15 hrs 12 mins 09 secs Reduced Price Up to 20% off Sony WH-1000XM4... Amazon $349.99 $278 View Deal Deal ends Tue, Dec 1 Reduced Price Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless... Best Buy $349.99 $278 View Deal Sony WH1000-XM4/S wireless... Crutchfield.com $278 View Deal Reduced Price Sony WH-1000XM4 - headphones... Dell $349.99 $279.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals leading up to Cyber Monday, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.