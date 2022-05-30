This 65-inch 4K TV is getting a massive 50% discount in epic Memorial Day deal

We're spending today collecting the best Memorial Day sales, and here's one you don't want to miss if you want a big screen on a budget.

Today, you can get a 65-inch Toshiba 4K TV with Fire TV built-in for just $499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon - that's half price!



This TV might have a bargain price tag now, but you get some surprisingly great specs here. For a start, it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ advanced HDR modes – most high-end TVs don't even offer them, but this can make the most of the contrast of its screen no matter what your HDR streaming source is.

It also has a 120Hz screen, meaning that motion can look super-smooth and natural, and it supports ALLM, meaning that when you turn on a games console, the TV automatically knows to switch to its gaming mode, so it's more responsive.

The built-in Amazon Fire TV smart TV software means that it comes with all the key streaming services on board and many more niche ones. The personalized home screen makes it easy to find the things you like watching the most, too – no more bouncing from app to app looking for a show.

Plus, it not only supports voice control—so you can ask for the movie, show, or service you want—but that voice control comes from Alexa, so it can also do all the usual things you ask Alexa for, including smart home control, and see who's just pushed your Ring doorbell.



Shop this incredible deal below, plus more of today's best Memorial Day TV sales happening right now.





Today's best Memorial Day TV deal

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - You can get this 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba on sale for a record-low price of $499.99 at Amazon. An incredible value, the feature-packed 2021 display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, plus Fire TV software with hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

More Memorial Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $330 – If you're looking for a cheap big-screen display in today's Memorial Day TV sales, we've spotted this 70-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $499.99. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV - you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

75-inch: $1,299.99 $698 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $303 - Another OLED option is the 55-inch LG G1 on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $549 $529.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – The Samsung Memorial Day sale has this Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $529.99. An incredible value, you're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Another great big-screen budget display in today's Memorial Day TV sales is this 75-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, the Insignia set includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control and DTS Studio Sound for an immersive audio experience.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV (65-inch): $1,399 $999.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - One of the best mid-range QLED displays you can buy, the Samsung Q70A series is a particularly good choice if you're going to be hooking up a next-gen games console. Not only can this display support 120Hz at 4K, but a super-powerful processor and gorgeous colors mean it's a display capable of fantastic performance both in-game and for shows. Today's Memorial Day TV deal at Samsung heavily discounts a number of different sizes to their lowest prices yet.

More Memorial Day sales

You can also see more bargains with our guide to the best Memorial Day appliance sales and at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale.