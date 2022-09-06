There's still time to get the iPad 10.2 for its cheapest ever price

This year's Labor Day sales may technically be over but Amazon still has the Apple iPad 10.2 for $279 (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest price ever for the excellent value-for-money tablet and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year.

Wait a second, you may be thinking, haven't I seen this already? Well, yes, this price has actually been available for over a week now, but we're highlighting it once more as we're not sure how much longer it will be available. Especially as our attention is about to turn to the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 rumoured to be announced in tomorrow's Apple Event.

It's a rare opportunity to get the Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) at a great price - a whole $50 less than the recommended price of $329. Until now, it's only previously dropped to both $309 and $299, making now a fantastic time to buy one of the best tablets available today.

Cheapest ever price for the Apple iPad 10.2

Save $50 - There may not be very long left to get the latest Apple iPad 10.2 for its lowest ever price at Amazon. It was a highlight of this year's Labor Day sales, so don't miss your chance to grab this excellent value-for-money tablet. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. Apple's entry-level tablet can do it all without issue: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, playing games and more.

In our review, we found the most recent Apple iPad 10.2 to be an affordable and capable tablet that would suit most users. It's fast and easy to use, plus upgrades to the front camera – including the Center Stage tech that keeps you in the middle of the frame – mean it's ideal for selfies and video calls.

The 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support ensures the device is easy to use in all surroundings, whether you're casually browsing the net, working, watching videos or playing games. And the jump up to 64GB of storage (that's twice as much as the previous generation model) means there's loads of extra space for files and applications.

Ultimately, it's the best value-for-money pick for those on a stricter budget. The cost of Apple's tablets jumps dramatically when you go up to the iPad Air and iPad Pro, so stick with 10.2 to get a competent device that seriously outperforms many other cheap tablets.

If you'd still like to compare the iPad 10.2 to its more expensive siblings, we've also rounded up plenty more of this week's best iPad deals here at TechRadar. You can also head over to our tablet deals hub for the latest offers or a wider range of devices from the likes of Samsung, Lenovo and more.