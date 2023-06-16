The Sony WH-1000XM5 are down to a record-low price at Amazon today

By Alex Whitelock
published

These five-star rated headphones are a great buy

Looking for a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones? The outstandingly good Sony WH-1000XM5 are down to a record-low of $349 (was $399) at Amazon today.

We rate the Sony WH-1000XM5 very highly on our best headphones guide and we even awarded them five stars out of five during our Sony WH-1000XM5 review. Under normal circumstances, we tend to recommend the slightly older WH-1000XM4 model since they are a little cheaper and relatively close in performance, but today's price at Amazon makes the latest model a much more compelling option.

While they're still a pricey buy, it's the combination of superb noise cancellation, excellent ambient sound features, and great sound quality that make the Sony WH-1000XM5 an incredible pair of headphones. They also feature a more minimalist and modern design with this iteration, which felt studier to us during our review. All-in-all, they might not fit into certain budgets, but those with some cash to spend should definitely consider picking a pair up.

Outside the US? Check out the best headphone deals in your region just below,

Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon

was $399

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones: was $399 now $349 at Amazon
We rate the outstanding Sony WH-1000XM5 as one of the best pairs of headphones money can buy right now, thanks to their outstanding noise cancellation, sound quality, and exceptional battery life. While it's true they aren't the biggest upgrade from the previous model, today's price at Amazon brings the WH-1000XM5 down to their lowest price yet - making them a better value buy than previously.

You can also look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2023 4th of July sales event and this year's Amazon Prime Day

