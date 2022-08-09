The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $600 off - but is it worth it with the Fold 4 out soon?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is normally $1800, but a deal today on Amazon drops that price to $1200 (opens in new tab) – that's the lowest price we’ve seen since this phone was introduced last August. But, with new folding phones from Samsung on the way, is it a good idea to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today even with a massive $600 discount?

Yes, definitely. Even if we are certain that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be introduced at the Samsung Unpacked event later this week, we don't expect the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to drop by quite this much again – at least not any time soon.

Just looking to the past, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was $1400 before the Z Fold 3 was announced. It dropped in price by $200 shortly before the next launch, then dropped again by another $300 a month or so after the Z Fold 3 was launched. In other words, in the past year, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has only dropped $500 in price, so a $600 discount on the more recent model is a great deal in comparison.

Save $600 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was the best foldable on the market when we reviewed it last year.

The other reason this is a good Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal is that we don’t expect massive changes in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Sure it will be improved – and that usually means a thinner, lighter and faster handset. Still, there have been extensive leaks of the device, and we don’t see any significant improvements to the features or the design.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a great phone today and it will remain a great phone tomorrow, no matter what Samsung announces. Rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be the same price, around $1800 new, though we’re still holding out hope for something cheaper.

It is unlikely Samsung would ever drop the price of the older Galaxy Z Fold 3 much lower than $1200. That would compete directly with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which should start around $1000. While the two phones are vastly different in size and capability, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 buyers might not think the phone is worth $1000 if last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs the same.