The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $600 off - but is it worth it with the Fold 4 out soon?

By published

We explain how good this deal is on today’s best foldable

Lowest Price banner with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 open closed and with pen
(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is normally $1800, but a deal today on Amazon drops that price to $1200 (opens in new tab) – that's the lowest price we’ve seen since this phone was introduced last August. But, with new folding phones from Samsung on the way, is it a good idea to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today even with a massive $600 discount?

Yes, definitely. Even if we are certain that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be introduced at the Samsung Unpacked event later this week, we don't expect the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to drop by quite this much again – at least not any time soon.

Just looking to the past, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was $1400 before the Z Fold 3 was announced. It dropped in price by $200 shortly before the next launch, then dropped again by another $300 a month or so after the Z Fold 3 was launched. In other words, in the past year, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has only dropped $500 in price, so a $600 discount on the more recent model is a great deal in comparison.

Lowest price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

(opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1799.99 $1199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $600 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was the best foldable on the market when we reviewed it last year. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming soon, but this $600 discount at Amazon is too good to pass up, and is likely a better price than we'll see on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 even after the Fold 4 launches. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The other reason this is a good Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal is that we don’t expect massive changes in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Sure it will be improved – and that usually means a thinner, lighter and faster handset. Still, there have been extensive leaks of the device, and we don’t see any significant improvements to the features or the design. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a great phone today and it will remain a great phone tomorrow, no matter what Samsung announces. Rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be the same price, around $1800 new, though we’re still holding out hope for something cheaper. 

It is unlikely Samsung would ever drop the price of the older Galaxy Z Fold 3 much lower than $1200. That would compete directly with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which should start around $1000. While the two phones are vastly different in size and capability, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 buyers might not think the phone is worth $1000 if last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs the same.

Philip Berne
Philip Berne

Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear. 


Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.