The MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop right now - don't miss your chance to save $200

Get your hands on Apple's latest and greatest laptop and save some cash with this epic deal we've just spotted at Amazon. You can get the 2022 MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,299.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,499) – that's just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now.

The 2022 MacBook Air sits at the top of our best laptop list, thanks to Apple's powerful M2 Chip with an 8-core CPU, which delivers exceptional speed and power as well as an impressive 18 hours of battery life. You also get an ultra-thin, lightweight design, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

Today's deal on Apple's MacBook Air M2 is for the 512GB model, which means you're getting plenty of storage to play with. While we've seen the laptop drop to $1,279.99 once before, it was only for a short period in December. That's just $20 more than today's deal, too, which comes highly recommended if you're in the market for a beast of a laptop.

Today's best MacBook deal

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2, 512GB (2022): was $1,499 now $1,299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has Apple's all-new MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,299.99 - just $20 more than the record-low price.

