The MacBook Air M1 just dropped to its lowest price this year

With the back to school sales now upon us, we've just spotted the lowest price for the MacBook Air M1 in 2022. And it's the cheapest Apple's premium laptop has been since Black Friday last year.

Yep, the MacBook Air M1 is now $849 (was $999) at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This rare offer is available on the standard 256GB model in all three colors and has only been bested once before when it was discounted by an extra $50 at Amazon. That price is unlikely to return until the major sales events at the end of the year.

If you want to upgrade the storage you can do so and get the MacBook Air M1 with 512GB SSD for $200 extra (opens in new tab). That's a big jump, but it still matches the cheapest ever price for that version of Apple's premium laptop.

Either way, both of these are some of the best MacBook deals we've seen in months.

Today's best MacBook Air deal

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 (256GB): $999 $849 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – In the back to school sales at Best Buy, you can now get a MacBook Air for its lowest price since Black Friday. It's only $50 away from last year's record low, too. This top-of-the-line device features Apple's powerful M1 chip and premium chassis – and sits as TechRadar's best value for money pick in our best laptop guide. If you've had your eye on one it's worth getting while this limited-time deal is available.

Of course, even with this significant $150 price cut, the MacBook Air is still an expensive laptop. However, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) sat atop TechRadar's best laptop guide for many months and was only recently dethroned by the newer MacBook Air (M2, 2022). We still think the older model is one of the best devices Apple has ever made, though, and is actually one of the best-value laptops you can buy today.

For your money, you get a thin and light design, while the impressive M1 chip that powers the device delivers incredible performance – even with more intensive tasks such as 4K video editing. The battery life stands out, too, with up to 11 hours on a single charge, so it will last a full day at work, school or college. And, in terms of overall lifespan, it will also outlast many other cheap devices, so will save you money in the long run if you're able to invest now.

If your budget is smaller but you still want a new device, we've gathered even more of the best laptop deals available today for you to check out, including devices from as low as $100. You can also browse through today's top iPad deals if you'd prefer the flexibility of a tablet.