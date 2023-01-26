The latest Dell XPS 13 is going cheap right now at the official store - don't miss it

We've just spotted a great price on the latest Dell XPS 13 over at the official Dell UK Store today, with the baseline i5 model on sale for £849 (was £949) (opens in new tab).

For those who don't know already, the Dell XPS 13 is one of our favourite premium Windows ultrabooks so we're always on the lookout for a great XPS 13 deal. Today's price is one of the lowest we've ever seen on this latest model so it's well worth taking a look if you're interested in one of the best laptops money can buy.

Core features on this 2022 Dell XPS 13 include a speedy 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD - specs that are suited to a range of casual and work applications. For the price, these specs aren't super high-end, but they are more than enough for most people to get a lot out of this machine.

As always, the main selling point for the Dell XPS remains its super lightweight build and excellent display, both of which are class-leading for a Windows machine. These lend to a premium feel and a user experience that's more akin to a high-end MacBook, rather than the usual hum-drum Windows laptop. If that's something that appeals - and you've got a bit of cash to spend - this XPS 13 deal is a decent buy and well worth the cash.

Outside the UK? Check out today's best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region below.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: was £949 now £849 at Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite Windows ultrabooks here at TechRadar and this deal at Dell brings the latest model down to a great price. With a 12th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this superbly lightweight machine is well-suited for both casual and professional applications - especially if you value portability above all.

See more: check out all of today's laptop deals at Dell (opens in new tab)

Looking for something a little cheaper? Head on over to our main laptop deals page to see all our top recommendations for people looking to spend under £1,000 this week.