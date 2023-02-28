The Google Pixel 7 Pro is low-key the best phone deal on the market right now

If you're searching for a top-notch flagship phone but don't want to pay flagship prices, check out today's deals at Amazon on the excellent Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Right now, it's possible to score some of the lowest unlocked prices ever on this fantastic device – which ranks as one of the best phones money can buy currently.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): was $999 now $813 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.7-inch (AMOLED)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front Amazon's latest Pixel 7 Pro deal offers the lowest price yet on the larger 256GB storage model, with a whopping $180 off in total. If you're searching for a no-strings-attached deal on a great value unlocked device then this is a great choice. Not only is this device superbly designed with great software integration, but you're getting tons of built-in storage here for all your apps and files. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: was £849 now £706.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.7-inch (AMOLED)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front Over in the UK? Amazon is also offering a fantastic price cut on unlocked Pixel 7 Pro devices right now over on this side of the pond. While this isn't the cheapest price we've ever seen (the device briefly reached £664 earlier this month) it's still a great deal – especially when you consider today's price makes it a whopping £150 cheaper than the latest Samsung Galaxy S23. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy:

Awesome photo features

Fantastic, easy-to-use interface

Class-leading assistant integration

Avoid if:

You want a smaller device

Both of these Pixel 7 Pro deals make what was arguably the best-value flagship device even better value this week. For context, the respective discount in both territories drives the Pixel 7 Pro to a price that's well under the new Galaxy S23 – which is arguably the device's main competitor right now.

While those who are likely to prefer a smaller device should still go for the slender Galaxy S23 (it's only 6.1 inches versus the Pixel 7 Pro's 6.7 inches), those with a preference for size should definitely consider the Pixel 7 Pro. Our Google Pixel 7 Pro review highlights perfectly why it's a great choice for most users right now, with a combination of an excellent well-thought-out design, great interface, and a decent amount of power under the hood.

Foremost among the selling points for the Pixel 7 Pro is the host of clever software and assistant integration features enabled by the own-brand Tensor 2 chip. While this processor can't quite match the latest Snapdragon chips when it comes to outright muscle, Google's clever wizardry enables industry-leading camera tricks like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur as well as fantastic voice recognition for captioning and live translations. Pair these up with a clean and intuitive interface and the Pixel 7 Pro is a fantastic choice for an easy-to-use, helpful, and powerful mobile device.

Want to see what else is available this week? We've rounded up a few alternative options just down below. You can also check out our main cell phone deals page to see an exhaustive list of recommendations on all the latest Apple, Google, and Samsung devices.

