The Google Pixel 7 is just $449 at Amazon now - the best phone deal this year?

The superb Google Pixel 7 has just received a brand new record-low price at Amazon this week, with the device now retailing for just $449 (was $599) (opens in new tab) fully unlocked.

The Pixel 7 was already one of the best phones on the market for value but today's record-breaking price cut makes it even better value when you consider the overall design, specs, and features of the device.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.3-inch (OLED, 90Hz)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP front A huge $150 price cut at Amazon brings the excellent Google Pixel 7 down to its lowest price yet. If you're on the hunt for a fully-featured Android flagship but don't want to break the bank, this is a great choice. Outwardly, it's still rocking one of the most eye-catching designs in the business, while the Tensor 2 chip inside provides plenty of power and computational wizardry. Top it off with an excellent camera and you've got a fantastic device for well under $500 fully unlocked. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy

Superb price for a flagship

Need we say more? This discount at Amazon not only brings the Google Pixel 7 down to its lowest-ever price but provides a superb low-cost alternative to the likes of the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14. Both these devices, which are the Pixel 7's main rivals, are currently going for $749 (opens in new tab) and $799 (opens in new tab) unlocked, respectively. Sure, they have slightly better chipsets inside, better displays, and more brand recognition, but are they worth paying $300 more? Arguably not.

Great camera features

During our Google Pixel 7 review we found plenty of selling points for the device - a great design, fantastic assistant and AI integration, and a clean UI experience to name just a few. Overall, however, our favorite thing about the Pixel 7 is the excellent camera. It doesn't have the beefiest sensor or the farthest zoom, but Google's clever software trickery enables extremely useful features like Magic Eraser or Photo Unblur. Even without these innovative features the Pixel 7 is simply capable of taking great photos in most scenarios.

Avoid if...

An image from our Google Pixel 7 review (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

You prioritize a 120Hz display

Our biggest complaint with the Google Pixel 7? The 90Hz display. Sure, it's a minor complaint when you consider the latest iPhone 14 also has a meager 60Hz display, but there are many Android flagships rocking a 120Hz panel these days. Take the latest Galaxy S23 devices, for example, all of which feature stunning adaptive 120Hz AMOLED displays.

For context, the display's refresh rate determines how smooth the scrolling experience is on screen. 90Hz is still plenty enough for most users, but those looking for the silkiest, smoothest scrolling experience will either want to wait it out for the Google Pixel 8 or go for the Galaxy S23.

Speaking of which, we've rounded up a few great alternatives to this Google Pixel 7 deal just down below. You can also check out our main cell phone deals page for a full list of recommendations.

More great cell phone deals today

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.1-inch (OLED, 60Hz)

Camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front The Google Pixel 6a is a strong choice if you're on a budget and it's currently back to its record-low price at Amazon. With a speedy chip, great camera, and modern design, this device is a great option if you want some of the perks of a flagship device without the hefty price tag. It's definitely no match for the Pixel 7, but in its own right, it's a fantastic device. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: $5/mo with unlimited plan, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.1-inch (AMOLED, 120Hz)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front It may not be the latest device in the range anymore, but Verizon's deals on the slightly older Galaxy S22 just keep getting better and better. The carrier has recently slashed the monthly price from $10 per month (which was already discounted), to a fantastic $5 per month. No trade-in is needed here, just an unlimited plan, and you can also bundle in a free Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab S7 FE right now too - freebies that add up to over $800 in value. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐