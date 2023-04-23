The Dell XPS 13 is the best Windows laptop right now - don't miss this great value deal

Dell XPS 13 (opens in new tab)

Was: $1,209

Now: $1,009 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Overview:

Key features: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) display, Windows 11 Pro

Launch date: October 2022

Price history: Previous Dell XPS 13 models have been as low as $899.99 in the past, but these were with older and less powerful components. The next closest price for a modern device with the same specification was $999 during Presidents' Day, so this is only a little more expensive.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,599 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $1,349.99 (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: While some may be disappointed by the redesign of the latest model, the Dell XPS 13 remains one of the best Windows 11 laptops you can buy. We found performance was excellent for everyday use thanks to new cutting-edge components and you get a premium product at an excellent price.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★ (opens in new tab) | T3: ★★★★★ (opens in new tab)

Featured in TechRadar buyer's guides: Best laptop, Best Dell laptop, Best student laptop

Buy it if: You need a powerful workstation that's comfortable with tackling all of your everyday computing tasks, some demanding work, and multitasking. The modern high-end components and crisp 13.4-inch display all together make this a super portable machine with plenty of power and a gorgeous design.

Don't buy it if: You only need a basic laptop for light use. You can easily spend a lot less than this and get a more affordable device to suit your needs. You may even be better off with a Chromebook or a tablet instead.