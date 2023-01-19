The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is back down to its cheapest-ever price

The LG C2 OLED is our top-rated TV, and it's now back down to its cheapest ever price. It received a top score of five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review due to its large and extremely bright screen, sleek and minimalistic design, excellent connectivity options, vivid colors and contrast levels, and more.

Its original price was $2,099.99 but has consistently been discounted, including today, for its lowest pricing yet. This LG C2 OLED is currently $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This puts it at an excellent $400 discount, pricing it well under $2,000.

Not only is this a lovely 65-inch screen, but you're also getting a 4K OLED display with smart capabilities, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa built right into it. It also has four HDMI ports so that you can connect plenty of consoles and even a PC with no issues. And at only 37 pounds, it would be a sinch to carry around if you need to move it.

Today's LG C2 OLED TV deal

LG 65-inch Class C2 Series: was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

This 65-inch TV is one of the best ones around, scoring a five out of five from us. It fits in all the bells and whistles including an OLED 4K display, plenty of HDMI ports, two voice assistant options, smart capabilities, and more.

And while this TV is definitely the best OLED TV for its pricing, it does have a few setbacks to be mindful of. For instance, its virtual surround sound, while quite good, isn't as convincing as it could be.

Another issue that many product reviews seem to share is that the TV will randomly switch inputs when turned on, but once you switch it back, it works just fine. And finally, it also lacks HDR10+ support, which could be an issue for those who want to maximize their viewing experience.

