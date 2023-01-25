Super Bowl TV deals drop top-rated Sony displays to Black Friday-level prices

Amazon is really starting to ramp up its Super Bowl TV deals ahead of the big game this week and we've spotted three listings on some of our favorite Sony TVs that are fantastic buys in particular.

All three are matching their lowest-ever prices right now (essentially Black Friday-level deals) and they start with this 65-inch Sony X80K for $699.99 (was £999) (opens in new tab). At $300 off, this one is a great option if you're looking for a decently-sized TV from a quality brand. As an LED display, it's a more valued-orientated option but it's still packed with a host of smart features and a powerful 4K processor for snappy performance and excellent upscaling.

For those with more cash to spend on Super Bowl TV deals, consider the excellent Sony A80K for $1,298 (was $1,999) (opens in new tab). This mid-range OLED TV is a really great option for those looking for a display on the bleeding edge of features and versatility but don't want to go absolutely crazy with the budget. With support for 120Hz at 4K, this one is particularly a good choice for pairing with a next-gen gaming console.

Finally, for those who really want to splurge, then check out the Sony A90J for $1,798 (was $2,499) (opens in new tab). This gorgeous premium display is one of the best TVs you can buy currently, with a picture quality that leaves most cheaper options in the dust. Yes, it's pricey but today's deal at Amazon brings this one down to a price that matches its lowest ever.

You'll find more detailed information on each model just below. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, or want to see options for other brands today, head on over to our main Super Bowl TV deals page.

Sony Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Sony X80K series 65-inch LED UHD smart TV: was $999 now $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The X80K is a great cost-effective option if you're simply looking for a quality, well-featured display at a reasonable price point. It's one of Sony's more budget-orientated displays but it's still managing to pack in an excellent 4K processor for speedy performance and great upscaling as well as a host of smart TV features. Support for HDR and Dolby Vision are also built-in to this display, as is a dedicated game mode. Note, however, that a 60Hz refresh rate cap means this isn't the best pairing for a next-gen gaming console.

(opens in new tab) Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was $1,999 now $1,298 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Got a bit more cash to spend? The A80K is a fantastic entry-level OLED TV from Sony and today's deal at Amazon brings it down to its lowest-ever price. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but full support for 120Hz gaming. It's not the brightest TV on the market currently but it's a great choice for sports, games, movies, and well - everything.

(opens in new tab) Sony A90J series 55-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was $2,499 now $1,798 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

And, for those who want the best of the best, settle for nothing less than the brilliant Sony A90J. This particular model is ranked as one of our picks for the best TV money can buy right now as we were blown away by its picture quality when we reviewed it. Yep, it's pricey, but the Sony A90J is going to give you gorgeous colors, limitless blacks, and fantastic sound to top it all off. Arguably, it's more of a cinephile's display but anyone with some serious cash to spend won't regret this one. Today's price on this 55-inch model is a match for its lowest ever too.

See more: check out all of today's TV deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Visiting from outside the US? Check out more of today's best prices on our favorite TVs just down below.