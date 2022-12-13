Summer entertainment sorted: Amazon AU’s slashed prices on Fire TV and Kindle devices

With the summer holidays just around the corner, now’s the time to start thinking about how you’ll keep the family – and yourself – entertained. Thankfully, Amazon has dropped some sweet deals on some of the most sought after tech to get you sorted for summer.

From watching the latest blockbuster movie in the cool air conditioning with help from Alexa and a Fire TV Cube, to reading by the pool while vacationing on the coast with a Kindle Paperwhite, these gadgets from Amazon are sure to help keep you entertained while you make the most out of your summer.

And if you’ve been looking for some last minute gift options, these bargains are worth considering, especially if you want to take advantage of Amazon Prime’s free expedited delivery service.

Amazon Fire TV devices

Heat up your home entertainment system (not literally) with some of Amazon’s Fire TV devices. Offering an all-in-one media player with in-built speakers and hands-free controls thanks to the devices inbuilt microphones and Alexa, there’s currently 27% off the all-new Fire TV Cube.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube | AU$219 AU$159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$60) As a home media player that will have you watching your favourite shows and movies in no time, the Fire TV Cube is one of Amazon’s fastest streaming devices and currently down to only AU$159. It’s a literal cube speaker with great device compatibility and streaming support across a number of apps including Netflix (opens in new tab), Disney Plus (opens in new tab), Prime Video (opens in new tab) and more.

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles offered up by the Fire TV cube, Amazon’s also brought the Fire TV Stick 4K Max back down to its all-time-low Black Friday price of AU$49 ahead of the silly season.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | AU$99 AU$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$50) The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (opens in new tab) will allow you to watch your favourite movies with 40% more power than the standard version. Plug this gadget right into your TV’s HDMI port and get started streaming shows, movies, documentaries and more from your favourite streaming services with this handy remote and dongle bundle.

While you’ll have to pay for your subscriptions separately, both these gadgets fall into our best streaming service device list and give you a handy hub to access all the streaming services you could ever need. Plus with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatibility, you’ll enjoy refined pictures in 4K and immersive three-dimensional audio, so long as your setup has that capability.

Not sure what to stream this summer? We’ve got you covered with the best streaming services currently available in Australia

Kindle Paperwhite

If you don’t want to be cooped up at home all summer, you can also bring your entertainment with you thanks to savings across Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite ereaders.

Picture this – you’re relaxing on a beach, the sun setting in the distance and in your hands you have all your favourite books right at your fingertips. Ereaders have eased the burden of lugging around all the books you want to read by conveniently storing them in one handy little device, and if you want to pick up the Kindle Paperwhite – one of the best ereaders currently available – now’s a great chance.

The Kindle Paperwhite is a compact and sleek device perfect for bringing your library with you while you’re on the go. Small enough to toss into a handbag but with the ability to store thousands of titles, the convenience of this gadget will help make your summer holiday adventures even more stress free, especially since the device also has a waterproof rating of IPX8 so you can enjoy your novels by the pool.

After something with a few more features and a larger storage? The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has also been slashed by AU$50 off ahead of Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) | AU$289 AU$239 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$50) Sleek, stylish and boasting a massive 32GB of storage, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will let you store thousands of books on a super portable and convenient device. Boasting an adjustable warm light so you can read for longer, a waterproof design so you can enjoy a good book while floating in the pool and a battery that lasts for weeks, a saving of AU$50 off this super convenient gadget is a pretty sweet deal.

The Kindle Paperwhite offers both USB-C and wireless charging, so you won’t be left without your ereader for long. There’s heaps of space for both ebooks and graphic novels on this device, and its 6.8-inch E Ink display is very easy to read in this 205g ereader.

Whether it’s curling up with a good book or watching your favourite movies this summer, Amazon has you covered with these bargains but you’ll need to be quick – they won’t be around forever.