Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at its cheapest price ever for Black Friday

There are lots of Black Friday deals already available right now, especially since Amazon Australia's Black Friday sale has started. In that crowded scenario is the lowest price ever on one of the most popular streaming devices.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now just AU$49 – AU$10 less than its previous record low and is at half price! Among the various Fire TV streaming sticks, this one is the most powerful, so best to pick it up before it's all gone.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | AU$99 AU$49 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$50) Amazon's higher-end streaming stick has never been this cheap before! So upgrade your streaming experience on your older TV for less, with Ultra HD, HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, plus Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. An Alexa voice remote is included in the box.

Amazon says the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the standard version, which effectively means apps load faster and navigation is smoother. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 technology for speedier and more reliable streaming.

What it doesn't do is improve the quality of the content you view, which is still displayed in high-quality 4K resolution, with HDR support for superior lighting and colors. It's also compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, to provide further picture refinements and improved sound on relevant content.

Naturally, it comes packed with access to all the major streaming apps, such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube and many more, plus a whole bunch of free-to-air streaming platforms. You can also view all of the extra channels you're subscribed to through Amazon's interface, and easily navigate between all of them using voice commands thanks to the included voice remote.

You can even pair it with other smart home tech, using the connected TV to view footage from smart security devices around the home. Alexa support also extends to all the usual features, such as the option to set reminders, control lighting and ask all sorts of random questions that pop into your head throughout the day.

As smart home and streaming tech goes, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the complete package, and easily one of the best streaming devices you can buy – and even more so while it's available for its lowest price yet.

We've had the Fire TV streaming sticks in Australia for a while now, but this October, Amazon started to sell the latest generation Fire TV Cube here as well. This is actually the third-generation model, but the first one to arrive Down Under.

What's great about it, you ask? This aptly-named Cube, Amazon says, is its most powerful streaming device yet. Yes, even more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

This fabric-covered cube might look like something out of Star Trek (we're thinking Borg tech here), but it features a four-mic far-field array for voice control commands, plus four physical control buttons too. More importantly, though, you get a bunch of useful ports, including an HDMI output and an HDMI input so you can connect another device like a game console. There's also a USB port, Ethernet and a 3.5mm jack in case you want to plug in an IR extender.

Of course, like all Fire TV devices, the Cube gets you Alexa's smarts as well.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube | AU$219 AU$159 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$60) The Cube connects to your TV via an HDMI cable – which you will need to buy separately – and houses all the streaming apps you might need. It's faster than the Fire TV Sticks, with Amazon promising less buffering when using the Cube. This is a full-featured streaming device, but it will cost you extra for all the bells and whistles.