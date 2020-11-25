Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal slashes $70 off the sticker price

It’s no secret that we adore the Sony WH-1000XM4. We’ve named them our best noise-cancelling headphones, our best wireless headphones and, most importantly, the best headphones to buy in 2020. So when they’re on sale, we take notice.

If you want a pair of your own to see what all the fuss is about, Amazon has a great Black Friday sale on them happening right now that shaves $70 off their $349 sticker price, bringing them down to $279 after the discount. (Not in the US? Keep scrolling to see the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region.)

We highly recommend them for their excellent adaptive noise cancellation that changes depending on how loud your surroundings are and phenomenal sound quality. Tack on the 20-plus hour battery life and it’s easy to see why these are, far and away, one of the best headphones for the money in 2020.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but it doesn't seem like it will last long. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

Here are the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region

Does Amazon have any other good deals on headphones?

You better believe it. We've been watching Amazon Black Friday deals as they trickle in and so far we've seen a few exceptional deals mixed in. Among the best are the discounts on the AirPods Pro, Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Philips Fidelio X3, all of which are well below their regular prices.

Here are the best Amazon audio deals happening right now:

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones seem to have settled on a $299 price tag, recently, but this $199 deal shaves an extra $100 off their regular price, making them an exceptional value for travelers and home office workers. If you need some zen time, these are a one-way ticket to silent work days.View Deal

Sennheiser 450BT Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $199.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Sennheiser is one of the top names in headphones because it offers some of the best sound quality of any manufacturer. This pair of Bluetooth headphones not only offers great sound quality but, on top of that, great noise cancellation, too.View Deal

Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones: $349 $199 on Amazon

If you're buying for an audiophile, you can't do any better than these Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones - they're perfect for perusing your vinyl collection or critically listening to CD collection.View Deal

Etymotic Research ER4XR Precision Earphones: $349 $199 at Amazon

Of course, if you're after precise audio quality to the nth degree, check out this deal on the Etymotic ER4XR Precision Earphones. Usually these things go for over $350, but for the next few weeks they're down under $200. View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129 at Amazon

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at just $129 ($30 off) at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $194 at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $194. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

