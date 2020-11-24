Sonos Black Friday deals: save $100 on the Sonos Move, Beam and Sub

If you’re in the market for some new Sonos speakers ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has big discounts on the Sonos Move, Sonos Beam and Sonos Sub.

Each of the three deals cut $100 off the speakers’ regular prices – which, in the case of the Sonos Move that’s regularly $400, and is now $299 at Amazon – is a pretty substantial early Black Friday deal.

That said, $100 off the Sonos Beam (also $299 at Amazon after the discount) and $100 off the Sonos Sub (down to $599 at Amazon after the discount) aren’t bad, either. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best TV deals in your region.)

Sonos Move Bluetooth Speaker: $399 $299 at Amazon

Earlier this year we dubbed the Sonos Move the best portable Bluetooth speaker on the market thanks to its superb sound quality, excellent interconnectivity and 10-hour battery life. At $100 off the regular price, now's a great time to try it out for yourself.View Deal

Sonos Beam Soundbar: $399 $299 at Amazon

If it's your TV's sound that needs a bit of a tune up, don't miss the deal happening right now on the Sonos Beam that's $100 off on Amazon this week. The Sonos Beam supports HDMI-ARC for simplified audio controls and can be custom-tuned with the Sonos app during setup. It's a big step up over 10W TV speakers.View Deal

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer: $699 $599 at Amazon

For cinephiles, though, the best deal happening on Sonos products is the one happening for the Sonos Sub that shaves $100 off the walloping subwoofer. At 32.4 pounds it's a serious step up from the small speakers you might be used to, and when paired up with a Sonos soundbar can really add some oomph to the low-end.View Deal

Amazon is bringing the noise for Black Friday

While the Sonos Move, Sub and Beam are some of the better Amazon Black Friday deals, they’re far from the only deals we’ve seen so far - in fact, Amazon’s offering a dozen-or-so great audio deals on products like the Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Echo Studio, as well as some awesome deals on wireless headphones, too.

Ready to upgrade your home audio setup? Here are the best audio deals this week at Amazon:

Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is down to $29.99 this week. The compact speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio: $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on Amazon's top of the line Echo device, the Echo Studio. With 360-degree sound, a clear and booming presentation, it's also compatible with Dolby Atmos overhead surround sound when paired with an Amazon Fire TV device – not to mention all the usual Alexa voice-controlled smart home functionality.

View Deal

Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones: $349 $199 on Amazon

If you're buying for an audiophile, you can't do any better than these Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones - they're perfect for perusing your vinyl collection or critically listening to CD collection.View Deal

Etymotic Research ER4XR Precision Earphones: $349 $199 at Amazon

Of course, if you're after precise audio quality to the nth degree, check out this deal on the Etymotic ER4XR Precision Earphones. Usually these things go for over $350, but for the next few weeks they're down under $200. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones seem to have settled on a $299 price tag, recently, but this $199 deal shaves an extra $100 off their regular price, making them an exceptional value for travelers and home office workers. If you need some zen time, these are a one-way ticket to silent work days.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but it doesn't seem like it will last long. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129 at Amazon

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at just $129 ($30 off) at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal